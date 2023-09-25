Daily Horoscope: September 26, 2023

A burst of energy arrives as the moon in Aquarius connects with Mars in Libra at 3:13 AM. Courage comes easily at this time. The moon opposes Venus in Leo at 4:47 AM, stirring a desire for affection and closeness—but taking a detached look at what we crave might be a good idea at this time.

The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 8:38 AM, stirring up surprising feelings. The moon enters Pisces at 8:18 PM, inspiring creativity and connection, and we’re setting important boundaries as the moon meets Saturn in Pisces at 11:01 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius aligns with your ruling planet Mars in Libra, which can bode well for team work! You and a partner could get ahead on an issue you’ve been wanting to tackle together. The moon enters Pisces later on, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You could be weighing your options regarding life direction as the moon in Aquarius opposes your ruling planet Venus in Leo. This could be a good time to get clear on what you truly value. The moon enters Pisces later on, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in fellow air sign Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Pisces, too, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame, and perhaps bringing some attention!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you in the midst of a surprising negotiation. The moon enters Pisces later on, perhaps finding you planning your next journey.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius opposes Venus in your sign, Leo, which could find you and your partners having deep discussions about your different points of view and the values you have in common. The moon enters Pisces later on, finding you and your partners (in love or business) discussing financial matters.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making a surprising change to your routine. The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces later on, encouraging connection and collaboration within your relationships.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius opposes your ruling planet Venus in Leo, which could make for an exciting and dramatic moment in your love life or social life! Your focus turns to your to-do list as the moon enters Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on your home and family life, but your attention turns to your love life or creative endeavors later on as the moon enters fellow water sign Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news your way. The moon enters Pisces later on, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Pisces today, highlighting the communication sector of your chart. The moon meets Saturn, which can find you making an important decision about—or setting a boundary around—communication or availability.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aquarius, encourages you to connect with your emotions, and you’re sorting out your feelings about finances as the moon enters Pisces later on. Financial boundaries, expectations, or responsibilities are discussed as the moon meets Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius aligns with Mars in Libra, which can find you feeling liberated from the past in some significant way. The moon enters your sign and meets Saturn in Pisces, finding you setting important boundaries.