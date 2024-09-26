Daily Horoscope: September 26, 2024

Mercury transits from Virgo, an Earth-ruled sign, to Libra, an air-ruled sign, today. Paired with its ongoing opposition to Neptune retrograde, the cognitive conflicts we’ve been experiencing will begin to loosen. Perspectives will expand, and both sides of a situation will present clearer, more understandable arguments. Meanwhile, the waning crescent Moon under Cancer promotes feelings of release and surrender. The desire to be right will lose its luster, encouraging feelings of peace, not superiority.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, forms a harmonious trine with Saturn retrograde under Cancer and Pisces, respectively. The water-heavy influence of this celestial alignment will bring up some unfamiliarity for a fire-ruled sign like yourself. However, the positive trine indicates success over struggle. Saturn in Pisces encourages the often unsavory task of setting firm boundaries, despite how you might feel about it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A corresponding trine between Uranus retrograde under your sign and Mercury and a sextile between Uranus and Neptune retrograde point to technological prosperity and advancement. Approach new ideas or techniques with confidence today, Taurus. The stars are lining in your favor, encouraging you to rely on your problem-solving skills and steady resolve to tackle whatever unknowns come your way successfully.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet transits into somewhat familiar territory today as it moves from Earth-ruled Virgo to Air-ruled Libra. Pay close attention to opportunities to broaden your horizons and shift your perspective. Jupiter’s placement in your sign promises good fortune ahead, but obtaining it will require a bit of work. Now’s the time to prove just how adaptable you really are, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon continues to wane under your sign, subtly shifting to its crescent phase as it passes through a conjunction with Mars. The waning crescent and Mars’ energies directly clash with one another. While the former promotes rest and surrender, the latter encourages action and assertion. Don’t forget that letting go of what you can’t control can be an active choice, too.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun flies in close conjunction with both Mercury and Makemake today. Though this celestial traffic jam mainly occurs under Libra, there is still a sliver of Mercury and your ruling celestial body in Virgo. Either way, this alignment suggests focusing on how you’re fighting for or promoting the ideas and values you believe in. Perhaps it’s time to rethink your approach.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As your ruling planet slowly leaves your celestial domain, it continues its trine with Uranus retrograde under Taurus. Despite this tangible shift from grounded Earth energy to a more flexible, Air-ruled sign, the positive aspect between Mercury and Uranus indicates that you will handle this transition smoothly. Don’t let your nerves get the best of you, Virgo. You got this.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As Mercury, the Sun, and Makemake slowly sync into conjunction under your sign, the stars swing your focus to how you’re promoting and advocating for your beliefs. This could be a belief in others, yourself, or general approaches to life. Maintenance of these values is a good thing. It’s never a bad time to reassess how your life path coincides or strays from these principles.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As Venus continues its long trek through your celestial domain, you will become more liable to close yourself off in matters of the heart or wallet. While a bit of discretion can be wise when doling out emotional or financial resources, the stars offer a gentle reminder that not every urge to withhold is worth honoring. Sometimes, discomfort can be a good thing.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The stars’ call to use your past experiences for the betterment and education of others continues today, Sagittarius. Indeed, this won’t be a one-and-done process. As Jupiter and Chiron retrograde’s sextile continues, so will this mission. You might be surprised at how much inner resolution you can find by extending support to others.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, forms a harmonious trine with Mars under Pisces and Cancer, respectively. All celestial signs point to confronting a nagging emotional issue that has been bugging you for weeks. Luckily, the positive aspect between these two planets indicates that now is a perfect time to act. The stars are certainly lining in your favor, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The coinciding aspects between your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, and Mercury and Neptune retrograde offer an interesting celestial perspective. On the one hand, the Uranus-Mercury trine promotes clear, forward-thinking and progress. But the sextile between Uranus and Neptune holds the potential to lull you into a false sense of security. There’s no need to settle for second-best, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The opposition of Neptune and Mercury is beginning to wane, but it’s not quite over yet. As this tense alignment promotes intuitive thinking and understanding of others and yourself, Neptune’s sextile with Uranus retrograde opens the door for potential chaos. Supporting someone is one thing. Enabling them is another cause altogether, Pisces. The stars warn you might be in the latter.

