Daily Horoscope: September 27, 2022

Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:46 AM, inspiring deep and profound discussions. Intriguing information may be rediscovered with research. You could be thinking back to conversations that took place around August 22, 2022. The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto at 12:21 PM, perhaps stirring intense feelings, but the moon enters Scorpio at 7:15 PM, helping us feel well equipped to deal with any emotions! The moon in Scorpio is all about emotional depth and inner transformation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Discussions about your career, reputation, or long-term goals can be revisited and intriguing information may surface as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, which may find you focused on taking care of your bills.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You can connect the dots of an intriguing mystery as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn today! The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio, activating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde in Virgo and it connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you revisiting an intense discussion and perhaps gaining important insight. The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring you to rethink your daily routine.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

A profound discussion can take place today, or you may run into someone from your past, as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, inspiring romance and creativity!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Meaningful discussions and discoveries about your career or finances can take place today as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, which could also bring your focus to home and family.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde in your zodiac sign, Virgo, and it connects with Pluto in Capricorn—plus, the moon enters Scorpio! What does this mean for you? Deep, intense discussions can take place. It could be a very powerful time for research or investigation. Previously missed information may surface.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

A breakthrough can take place as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules finances and encouraging you to reflect on themes like wealth, security, and your belongings.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with one of your ruling planets, Pluto, currently in Capricorn, finding you learning juicy information! An intriguing discovery may take place. The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having a deep, meaningful discussion about your career or finances. Make time to rest and to escape your usual routine as the moon enters Scorpio.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto, which is currently in your sign, bringing a major breakthrough in communication. You may be engaging with a new community or social circle or reconnecting with friends as the moon enters Scorpio.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

A breakthrough can take place as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Information about the past may come to light. Your focus is also on your career as the moon enters Scorpio.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury retrograde in your opposite sign Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you and your partners having a communication breakthrough. You may reconnect with someone from the past. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, perhaps finding you planning your next journey.