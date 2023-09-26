Daily Horoscope: September 27, 2023

The moon in Pisces makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Taurus at 7:46 PM, inspiring an atmosphere of abundance and possibility! The moon in Pisces encourages us to dream big, and Jupiter’s influence helps us do the networking or legwork needed to make these dreams come true. We’re ready to step out of our comfort zones and explore new modes of being. Inspiring discussions take place!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Pisces invites us to the realm of imagination, but Jupiter in Taurus focuses on the here and now. Their harmonious alignment today bodes well for making dreams come true, especially for you, dear Aries! A gift may arrive.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might connect with an inspiring group of people today as the moon in Pisces aligns with Jupiter, which is in your zodiac sign. This can also be an excellent time to enjoy your favorite hobbies!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces can find you focused on your career today, Gemini, and the moon’s alignment with Jupiter in Taurus could bring attention for your brilliant imagination!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces can find you exploring new possibilities today, especially thanks to its helpful connection with Jupiter in Taurus. A friend might bring you a big opportunity.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with Jupiter in Taurus today, which can bode well for your career. People may be especially interested in investing in you and your work at this time! You can feel especially lucky at this moment.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An inspiring discussion can take place today. The moon in Pisces aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, finding you connecting with a partner in a deep and significant way. You might meet someone influential and uplifting at this time.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A tricky problem might finally be resolved as the moon in Pisces aligns with Jupiter in Taurus! The mood is productive yet easygoing. Exciting opportunities can arise and assistance may come your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

This can be an exciting time in your relationships, Scorpio, as the moon in fellow water sign Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You could meet someone very special or connect with an established partner in a deep and significant way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces finds you focused on your home and family life today, Sagittarius. The moon’s alignment with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Taurus, could bring a feeling of expansion and possibility to your close relationships and living situation.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Pisces connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which could bring exciting news your way, Capricorn! A flirtatious message may arrive. A special invitation might land in your inbox.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Pisces makes a helpful connection with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bring you a big dash of luck and abundance! Gifts could be exchanged. A supportive energy flows.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, and it aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, which could bring exciting news your way! This is a powerful time for self expression. Your ideas can have a particularly profound impact now.