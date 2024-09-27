Daily Horoscope: September 27, 2024

As the waning crescent Moon transits into Leo, it also forms a favorable sextile with Mercury and the Sun. An appropriately inactive celestial alignment given the restorative lunar phase, the stars call us to reflect, release, and rest. The opposition between the Sun and Neptune retrograde, then Mercury and Neptune retrograde, was emotionally and mentally taxing. Now, it’s time to take a breather and review what these stand-offs showed us.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ ongoing trine with Saturn retrograde under Cancer and Pisces continues to highlight areas in your life where boundaries would be helpful or, in worse cases, critical. This is a powerful celestial combination that offers motivation, energy, and confidence in the face of challenges. As uncomfortable as these difficult conversations may be, the stars certainly back you up.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As Venus flies through Scorpio, it will become more tempting to become overprotective over matters of the heart or wallet. Discretion is one thing, stinginess is another. Closing yourself off to others or new possibilities isn’t exactly the safeguard you might think, Taurus. Fulfillment requires a sense of vulnerability. What better reason to stick out your neck than love?

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and the waning crescent Moon’s sextile under Leo and Libra, respectively, indicates a need to review our social connections. Given the positive nature of these celestial bodies’ aspect with one another, it’s unlikely this assessment should lead to the dissolution of a friendship or romantic relationship. Sometimes, it’s helpful to remind ourselves of the community available to support us.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Moon, is in its waning crescent phase under Leo today, serving as a gentle reminder that we can only control one side of any relationship: ours. What other people say, do, or think is entirely out of your control, Cancer. Indeed, the sooner you make peace with this, the less arduous life will seem.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s conjunction with Mercury increases our instincts regarding our life path and purpose, solidifying our goals and illuminating new avenues to meet them. Paired with a sextile between the Sun and the waning crescent Moon, the stars indicate that this forward motion will require a release of something holding you back: fears, preconceptions, or perhaps both.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and the Sun remain in conjunction today, strengthening your connection with who you are and wish to be. After a certain point, we have little control over how and when we reach our goals. Rather than exhaust yourself trying to micromanage everything and everyone, the stars encourage you to let fate work its magic. You’ve done enough, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Mercury and the Sun’s conjunction strengthens under your sign, sharpening your instincts and fortifying your communication skills. As tempting as it might be to fall back to people-pleasing tendencies, the stars encourage you to prioritize yourself today. You’ll find no shortage of time to help others in the future. Right now, it’s time to focus on finding ways to help yourself.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The combination of Venus’ placement under your sign and the ongoing trine between your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde, and Neptune retrograde suggest unexpected changes in matters of love or finances. Keep your mind and heart open to the possibility of being changed. The harmonious nature of your ruling planet’s trine with Uranus indicates the transformation will be positive.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s placement under Gemini offers an invaluable opportunity to broaden your horizons as the constellation’s mutable energy coincides with your ruling planet’s expansive, educational nature. Don’t be so quick to write off an experience or endeavor because it doesn’t directly align with your preconceived plans. The universe has untapped potential to surprise you, Sag. Let it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde’s ongoing trine with Mars under Pisces and Cancer continues to point out emotional conflicts or pitfalls that need your attention. Use this celestial motivation to your advantage. There are always a million reasons to put off handling an issue to another day, Capricorn. But you can do your future self a favor by dealing with these problems now.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As the sextile between Uranus and Neptune retrograde continues under Taurus and Pisces, now is an excellent time to entertain novel ideas or perspectives. Both of these planets encourage pushing back against the status quo, which should fall right in line with your eccentric spirit. A bit of trepidation when approaching uncharted territory can be a good thing, Aquarius. Lean into it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waning crescent Moon briefly passes through a trine with your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, today. As the latter celestial body calls us to push the boundaries of our imagination, the Moon encourages rest and surrender. Push expectations and fears to the side, if only for a moment, and explore what exciting possibilities may lie outside your comfort zone.

