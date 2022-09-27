Daily Horoscope: September 28, 2022

Mars in Gemini makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 1:49 AM: Both Mars and Saturn can be difficult planets to work with, Mars being the planet of anger and Saturn being the taskmaster of the zodiac. But when these planets are working together, Mars’s energy can be channeled productively, and Saturn’s rigidity can turn into something supportive rather than obstructive. This could be a fantastic time for strategizing, setting boundaries, making things real, and taking measured action. The moon is in Scorpio, too, encouraging us to connect with our deepest emotions!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a hugely productive atmosphere for communication or teamwork. The moon is in Scorpio, which can find you settling a debt or resolving a lingering issue.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

A productive atmosphere flows around your career or finances as Mars in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon is in Scorpio lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, inspiring connection and collaboration.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mars is in your zodiac sign, Gemini, and it connects with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, boosting your willpower and finding you making great strides toward your educational goals or any plans regarding travel or publishing. The moon is in Scorpio, inspiring you to get reorganized.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

An emotional breakthrough can take place as Mars in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius! You could be setting important boundaries in your personal life at this time. The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, too, inspiring romance and creativity!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mars in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius today, which can bode especially well for communication, your relationships, and discussing future plans. Your focus may also be on home and family as the moon moves through Scorpio.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Exciting developments could be taking place in your career today as Mars in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon is in Scorpio, too, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, perhaps bringing intriguing information your way!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mars in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring productivity and willpower! It’s an exciting time to take action and get things accomplished. Money can also be a focus today as the moon moves through Scorpio.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you addressing or resolving issues regarding money or security. The moon is in your zodiac sign, Scorpio, encouraging you to focus on self care!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mars in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a hugely productive atmosphere for communication, relationships, and coming to agreements. The moon is in Scorpio, too, encouraging you to carve out quality time to rest and recharge.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Mars in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which can find you making great strides toward finances goals or completing projects that have needed your attention. Your focus may also be on your social life thanks to the moon in Scorpio.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mars in fellow air sign Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, Aquarius, which can find you feeling especially courageous and creative! Great strides can be made toward your artistic pursuits. A solid discussion with a romantic partner could be had. Your focus is also on your career as the moon moves through Scorpio.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Things like family, home, and more broadly, your emotions, are a focus today, and a breakthrough regarding these themes can take place as Mars in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. A powerful sense of release could arrive. The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio, too, inspiring deep, philosophical conversations.