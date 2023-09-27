Daily Horoscope: September 28, 2023

Information could come to light as the moon in Pisces opposes Mercury in Virgo at 2:18 AM, and we might be ready to make a surprising choice and try something new as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 8:35 AM. The moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 1:54 AM, inspiring a day-dreamy atmosphere. Inspiration is easy access! The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:58 PM, which can find us exploring deep and powerful emotions. The moon enters Aries at 8:17 PM, inspiring courage and bringing an uptick of excitement!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A surprising gift may be shared as the moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters your sign today, too, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you connecting with a surprising group of people. The moon enters Aries later, too, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo, which can find you having an important discussion about your goals in life. The moon enters Aries, perhaps also stirring excitement in your social circles.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might connect with surprising people as the moon in Pisces aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Aries later on, bringing your focus to your career. Your popularity and visibility get a boost!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you ready to break old habits. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, perhaps bringing new and exciting opportunities your way!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An important discussion with a partner could come to a head as the moon in Pisces opposes Mercury in Virgo. The moon enters Aries, too, which can find you cutting ties with the past in some significant way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces, which can find you making brilliant art today, dear Libra. Your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Aries. This is a great time to connect deeply with a partner or meet new people.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon meets Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere! You could be swept off your feet. Or if you’re not looking for love, this can simply be a wonderful time to make art. Your focus turns to your to-do list as the moon enters Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might be in a sentimental mood as the moon meets Neptune in Pisces; try to stay present, and don’t over-romanticize the past. Your present day love life and creative practice can be energized by the moon entering Aries today, too.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A discussion could come to a head as the moon in Pisces opposes Mercury in fellow earth sign Virgo. Your focus turns to your home, family, and personal life as the moon enters Aries. This might be a good time to spruce up your space!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Pisces aligns with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you enjoying an upgrade of some sort in your life! Communication gets a boost as the moon enters Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you reconnecting with your inner voice in a profound way. Your focus also turns to themes like security and wealth as the moon enters Aries.