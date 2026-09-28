Daily Horoscope: September 28, 2026

Coffee first, opinions later. The Moon settles into Taurus early, craving comfort food and zero surprises. Too bad the Sun has other plans. Its trine with Uranus peaks today, tossing a lucky wild card into an otherwise ordinary Monday. The best idea of your day could come from the most random place, stargazer, so leave some room for it. Mars is settling into Leo and gearing up for a showdown with Pluto, while the Moon’s squares to both planets make tempers easy to spark. Saturn is beginning to oppose the Sun, testing how well your big plans hold up. Pick your battles, and save your ammo for the arguments you’d still defend next month.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Somebody’s going to cut in line at the coffee shop, and you’ll want to make it a whole production. Mars strolling into Leo gives you a fresh dose of swagger, Aries, while the Moon squaring it keeps your fuse short. Pour that heat into a project you’ve been itching to start. Uranus sextile Mars sneaks in an unexpected opening, so grab it with both hands.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon slides into your sign, and it’s like coming home to find someone already did the dishes. Pluto’s grip on Venus is loosening, so that possessive streak you’ve been nursing since mid-September can finally take a nap, Taurus. Stop refreshing their Instagram stories. Put that energy into something that loves you back, like a long lunch or the couch you paid good money for.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

That joke you’re dying to drop in the work chat? Let it marinate. Mercury in Libra wants to charm everyone, Gemini, but Mars and Pluto are squaring it, which means people will hear an edge you never intended. Your best move is a phone call over a text. Tone travels better through an actual voice, and you’re more lovable when they can hear you laughing.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your one boundary gets tested by someone’s Monday meltdown. The Moon leaves Aries for Taurus and wants you in sweatpants with a bowl of soup, but its squares to Mars and Pluto keep dragging other people’s drama to your door, Cancer. You’re allowed to hand it back. Offer sympathy without signing up for the rescue mission, then guard your evening like a lifeboat.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your weirdest idea is the right one, so pitch it before anybody talks you into beige. The Sun trines Uranus today, handing you a lucky streak of originality, Leo, while Mars rolls into your sign with a pep talk. Saturn is lining up to oppose the Sun soon, so take the green light while it’s glowing. No one ever built a legend by playing it safe.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone’s going to vent to you, and your first instinct will be a color-coded action plan. Hold that thought, Virgo. Mercury in Libra is catching heat from Mars and Pluto, so even your kindest fix-it notes could come off as criticism. Ask if they want solutions or just someone on their side. Half the time, a well-timed “ugh, that sucks” does the job.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When someone asks where to eat tonight, name an actual restaurant. The Sun in your sign is trining Uranus, which makes a surprise burst of decisiveness very on-brand, Libra. Pluto is loosening its hold on Venus, so you can ask for what you want in love without it feeling like a hostage negotiation. Start with dinner and work your way up to the bigger asks.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ll catch wind of something you weren’t supposed to hear, and your poker face is about to get a workout. Pluto is squaring Mercury and facing off with Mars, so information is currency today, Scorpio, and you’re holding a very good hand. Resist the urge to confront anyone just yet. Let them keep talking. People reveal the most when they think nobody’s keeping score.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve mentioned that pottery class at three happy hours, so maybe sign up already. Jupiter in Leo has no major aspects pulling at it today, Sagittarius, which leaves your ruling planet free to do what it does best and expand your horizons. With Mars now in Jupiter’s sign, there’s extra fire under your feet. Your friends are ready for an update that includes actual clay.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Somebody on your team is going to do it wrong, and you’ll feel your eye twitch from across the building. Saturn in Aries is starting to oppose the Sun in Libra, Capricorn, pitting your high standards against everyone else’s comfort level. Let them fumble a little. You can’t be the designated adult in every situation, and you’d be amazed what people figure out without you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A stranger at the dog park or the DMV could turn into your new favorite person. The Sun trines Uranus today, and Uranus in Gemini loves a chatty plot twist, Aquarius. A fresh sextile between Uranus and Mars gives you the nerve to ask for their number. You spend a lot of energy loving humanity in the abstract. This piece of it gets a name.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Some of the weekend’s epiphanies came from the bottom of a wine glass, and that’s fine. Neptune’s opposition to the Sun is easing off, Pisces, so Monday offers a sober second look. Keep the one idea that still gives you butterflies. With Neptune trining Mars, you’ve got enough drive to take a first step on it, even if that step is opening a blank document.

Pisces monthly horoscope