Daily Horoscope: September 29, 2022

Venus enters Libra at 3:49 AM, inspiring an atmosphere of harmony, collaboration, and beauty! It’s a lovely time for connection. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 3:49 AM, perhaps stirring up unexpected feelings, and we could feel the pressure of our responsibilities as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 4:57 AM. A more easygoing atmosphere arrives as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 1:03 PM. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Virgo at 2:58 PM, kicking up communication, and deep emotions are explored as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:20 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Venus enters your opposite sign Libra today, activating the relationship sector of your chart and boding well for partnership and connection! The moon in Scorpio connects with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, finding you resolving a lingering issue.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus enters Libra today, which can find you craving a spa day or wardrobe update. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding you connecting with someone unexpected, or having a surprising conversation with a partner.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Venus enters fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart—this is an exciting time for connection! The moon in Scorpio connects with your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Virgo, finding you revisiting an issue concerning your home life or your past.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus enters Libra today, inspiring a warm, cozy atmosphere at home and with family. The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you having deep, meaningful discussions with partners.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Sweet messages may arrive as Venus enters Libra today! Venus in this air sign bodes well for communication and connection. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus and squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you making important changes at home and in your relationships.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus enters Libra today, activating the financial sector of your chart. This can bode well for you regarding your wealth and sense of security. A gift may come your way! The moon in Scorpio connects with your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in your sign, Virgo, finding you having an intriguing conversation.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus enters your sign today, Libra, which can find you feeling especially charming and attractive! This bodes very well for your relationships. The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you focused on themes like home, family, finances, and security.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

You may feel more shy as Venus enters Libra today. You could be craving private time alone with your lover. It’s a lovely moment to enjoy a peaceful, secluded retreat. The moon is in your zodiac sign, Scorpio, and it connects with your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn, finding you learning intriguing information.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus enters Libra today, bringing blessings to the friendship sector of your chart and boding well for the intellectual connection you share with your partners. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which could find your schedule being rearranged unexpectedly. Stay flexible! A change in routine may be exactly what you need.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Attention and applause may come your way as Venus enters Libra. This can bode well for your career! The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto, currently in your zodiac sign, Capricorn, finding you connecting with influential people.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Good news from afar may arrive as Venus enters fellow air sign Libra today. The intellectual connection you share with your partners can deepen! The moon in Scorpio squares off with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, perhaps finding you renegotiating plans or responsibilities.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus enters Libra today, which could find people eager to invest in you. Fairness and collaboration are highlighted at this time, boding well for your relationships, especially if you and your partners share finances and responsibilities. The moon in fellow water sign Scorpio connects with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in Pisces, inspiring your imagination and sense of adventure!