Daily Horoscope: September 29, 2023

The full moon in Aries takes place at 5:58 AM, which can find us claiming independence from something, or striking out on our own! Confrontations might take place, but compromises can also be found. Relationships can reach new levels, or could come to an end.

The sun in Libra urges us to take a diplomatic approach, and the moon in Aries delivers the courage to say—or do—hard things. Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 1:53 PM, finding us exploring and enjoying something unusual and unexpected. Relationship drama might pop up, but breakthroughs can also take place. Today could be full of surprises!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Aries! A profound emotional release can take place. You may be reclaiming something important in your life. A surprising gift might be shared as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus—but also watch your spending today.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can release the past in some significant way during today’s full moon in Aries. You may have unusual yet illuminating dreams while you sleep. Your ruling planet Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in your sign, which can find you shaking things up at home.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Drama in your social life could come to a head during today’s full moon in Aries. You might be exiting a social circle or exploring a new friendship. Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you learning something unexpected and intriguing.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Today’s full moon in Aries can find a big goal you’ve had coming into fruition. A change in your work-life balance might take place. An exciting shift may arise in your social life as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

There’s a full moon in fellow fire sign Aries today, which can find a conversation coming to a head. Information may be revealed. Venus in your sign squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and you’re receiving attention for something innovative!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Aries can find you settling a debt or cutting ties with the past in some significant way. Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, and you’re exploring an unexpected and surprising place or idea.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Aries lights up the relationship sector of your chart, perhaps bringing a head to a situation that’s been brewing between you and a partner. You might end a partnership or leveling a relationship up. Your ruling planet Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, bringing surprising help your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The full moon in Aries can find you wrapping up a big project or kicking an old habit. An unexpected shift in your career or relationships could take place as Venus in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Aries can bring a big climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life! You might also complete a creative project at this time. A long awaited celebration or ceremony may take place. Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing an unexpected change to your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s full moon in Aries can find you connecting with the past in some significant way, and you may be ready to let old paradigms go. Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing some novel thrills.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The full moon in fellow fire sign Aries can bring a big climax to a discussion and information may come to light. Travel plans or decisions regarding education could be made. Venus in Leo squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, finding you making big upgrades to your living situation, or inspiring you and a partner to approach things in a new way.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The full moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart, finding you making big decisions about themes like money and security. Surprising plans and discussions might be explored as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus.