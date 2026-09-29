Daily Horoscope: September 29, 2026

Yesterday’s lucky streak is fading into the rearview, and the Taurus Moon thinks the fix is more of everything. Its square with Jupiter tempts us to supersize our promises, stargazer, so think twice before agreeing to host the holidays on a whim. Meanwhile, Mars and Mercury keep squaring off under Pluto’s watchful eye, building toward a prickly stretch later this week. Saturn is also creeping toward an opposition with the Sun, testing whether our ambitions can survive a little scrutiny. Enthusiasm is welcome today, and a big heart looks good on everyone. Just leave yourself an exit before you sign anything in ink, and keep a few of those big yeses in your back pocket.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve finally met your match, and this one doesn’t blink first. Mars in Leo is heading toward a standoff with Pluto, pitting your fire against someone who plays the long game, Aries. If you charge in headfirst, you’ll only hand them the win. Play it like chess, and let Neptune’s trine to Mars feed you a creative move they’ll never see coming.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your cart holds enough supplies to open a craft store, all for a hobby you picked up last Thursday. With the Moon in your sign squaring Jupiter, that all-or-nothing streak wants to go all in, Taurus. Venus in Scorpio prefers one gorgeous splurge over a dozen impulse buys. Keep the piece you’d still love a year from now and let the rest expire in checkout.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You know a little about everything, which works beautifully until you debate someone who knows everything about one thing. Mercury in Libra is catching squares from Mars and Pluto, Gemini, so a casual disagreement could snowball into a three-hour research spiral. Swap your rebuttals for questions. Curiosity has always been your best flirting technique anyway, and you might even walk away smarter.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your camera roll from 2016 is calling, and you’ll answer. With the Moon in Taurus squaring Jupiter, sentimentality comes in extra-large sizes, Cancer. One throwback photo could inspire a long, heartfelt message to someone you haven’t talked to in years. Send it if it feels good, but trim the paragraph about how much you’ve grown. “Thinking of you” opens the door wide enough.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A person with more authority than taste is about to red-pen your masterpiece, and your pride will want to storm out. Saturn is inching toward an opposition with the Sun, Leo, so criticism stings more than usual. Hear them out anyway. Somewhere in those notes hides one tweak that turns your good work into something unforgettable, and you’re gracious enough to find it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your closet has never looked this organized, which is a pretty good sign you’re avoiding something. Mercury in Libra is catching squares from Mars and Pluto, Virgo, and your busy brain would rather fold fitted sheets than send that tricky message. Give yourself a deadline and a small treat for meeting it. The linen closet will still be immaculate after you hit send.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Tonight’s plans fall through, and for one panicky minute you’ll consider texting everyone in your contacts. Resist. Venus in Scorpio is pulling your attention inward as Pluto loosens its grip, Libra, while Saturn’s approaching opposition to the Sun asks you to practice standing on your own. Light a candle and queue up an album you love. You might discover you’re shockingly excellent company.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

That grudge from 2019 has been sitting in your chest like a paperweight, and Pluto is ready to clear the desk. Your ruling planet is squaring Mercury and building toward an opposition with Mars, Scorpio, which makes old betrayals sting all over again. Let this one go for your own sake. They never have to know you did, and you’ll finally have both hands free.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your enthusiasm is writing checks your calendar can’t cash. The Moon in Taurus is squaring Jupiter, Sagittarius, which makes every invitation sound irresistible, and every favor sound easy. Before you promise to help three friends move on the same Saturday, peek at your schedule. Generosity is one of your best traits, and it stays that way when you keep a little for yourself.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

When someone praises your work, your first reflex is to list everything you could’ve done better. Saturn in Aries is moving toward an opposition with the Sun, Capricorn, putting your self-image under review. You’ve spent years earning the respect you keep waving away. Say thank you, full stop, and let it sink in. Nobody’s handing out bonus points for modesty anyway, overachiever.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

When a friend asks how you’re doing, you tend to answer with a TED Talk on late-stage capitalism. Uranus is still glowing from its trine with the Sun, Aquarius, and that afterglow makes room for a more personal answer. Try naming one actual feeling. It might feel awkward at first, but it could spark the best conversation you’ve had with them all month.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve heard the same song three times today, and you’re convinced it’s a sign. Maybe it is. Neptune in Aries is building toward a trine with Mars, Pisces, turning your intuition into something closer to courage. If a gut feeling keeps tugging you toward a bold move, trust it enough to make one brave phone call. The universe loves a believer who follows through.

Pisces monthly horoscope