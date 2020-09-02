Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2020

The moon in Pisces connects with power planet Pluto at 1:55 AM, creating a potent atmosphere for transformation: What do you want to change? It’s a great day to discuss commitments as Mercury connects with Saturn at 3:22 AM. The moon also makes a supportive connection with taskmaster Saturn at 8:10 AM and opposes Mercury at 8:56 AM, encouraging us to really comb through our plans. The moon connects with sweet Venus at 10:34 AM, inspiring an affectionate energy before entering fearless, playful fire sign Aries at 4:22 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a powerful day for your career as the planet of communication Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn and discussions about money, commitment, and the future take place. The moon enters your sign, helping you connect with your emotions.

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury makes a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn, which bodes very well for making commitments. You’re also wanting to catch up on rest as the moon enters Aries.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a solid and supportive energy for communication. Your social life is busy as the moon enters Aries!

Cancer

It’s a powerful day to discuss commitments, especially in your relationships, as Mercury connects with Saturn. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters courageous Aries.

Leo

Communication planet Mercury connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, finding you making solid agreements concerning work and money. The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, putting you in an optimistic and inspired mood!

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, helping you make solid plans for the future. It’s a great time to discuss commitments, especially in your love life and in your creative work. The moon enters Aries, finding you and your partners connecting on a deeper level.

Libra

Communication planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, finding you making plans concerning your living situation. It’s a solid time to set boundaries. The moon enters Aries and lights up the relationship sector of your chart, making themes related to partnership a highlight of the day!

Scorpio

It’s a solid day for making future plans as Mercury connects with Saturn. The energy around communication is focused and commitment-oriented. You’re busy getting organized and managing your to-do list as the moon enters Aries.

Sagittarius

Encouraging conversations about your career and finances take place as Mercury connects with Saturn. It’s a great time to handle paperwork and discuss commitments. A playful, flirtatious energy also flows as the moon enters fellow fire sign Aries.

Capricorn

Messenger planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn, bringing news from abroad and conversations about school or travel. Your focus is also on your home and family life as the moon enters Aries.

Aquarius

Logical Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn, helping you make sense of the confusion around you. It’s a solid time to discuss the future. Straightforward conversations take place as the moon enters Aries.

Pisces

It’s a solid day to sort out plans for the future as messenger Mercury connects with Saturn and supportive energy flows around communication in your partnerships and in your social life. Your focus turns to material security as the moon enters Aries.

