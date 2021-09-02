Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2021

The moon in water sign Cancer opposes power planet Pluto at 1:37 AM, stirring up deep emotions. Control issues may flare up, but if we’re able to release the past, it could be an incredible time for transformation. The moon enters fire sign Leo at 11:58 AM, inspiring courage.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, bringing creative inspiration and sparking romance! It’s a wonderful time to connect with what brings you joy.

Taurus

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Leo. It’s a wonderful time to spruce up your space! You may also be in a nostalgic mood today.

Gemini

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Make time to journal or discuss your feelings with a trusted friend. It’s a powerful time to express yourself!

Cancer

The moon enters luxurious fire sign Leo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your finances and belongings. It’s a great time to reflect on your budget.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo! It’s a wonderful time to get in touch with yourself and your needs. Ask your heart about its deepest wish!

Virgo

Take a break from your everyday routine and get some rest today, Virgo. The moon enters Leo, urging you to slow down. Make time to connect with your inner voice.

Libra

You’re focused on your social life today as the moon enters Leo. It’s a wonderful time to network and connect with groups and communities that share your hobbies.

Scorpio

The moon enters Leo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. You’re a private person, Scorpio, but today you’re reflecting on themes like fame and legacy.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to do what you love most: travel and dive into new ideas! It’s a wonderful time to explore new opportunities.

Capricorn

The moon enters Leo, finding you focused on finances, especially issues like debts and taxes. This is also a powerful time for closure: Create space to consciously let go of the past.

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and making it a powerful time to connect with people and learn more about your partners.

Pisces

The moon enters fire sign Leo today, energizing you to tackle your to-do list. It’s a great time to get organized, and a powerful moment to change a habit.

