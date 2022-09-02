Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius makes a helpful connection with Jupiter in Aries at 6:10 AM, inspiring optimism and generosity, and the mood is especially chatty as the moon mingles with Mercury in Libra at 6:37 AM. Watch out for bickering as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini at 8:23 AM. The moon squares off with the sun in Virgo at 2:08 PM, which could find us ready to make a decision, eager to make a change, or ready to take action.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

An expansive, adventurous energy flows as the moon in Sagittarius connects with lucky Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Aries! Important questions can be asked as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mars in inquisitive Gemini. Tempers may be short today.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus is on finances as the moon moves through Sagittarius, and you could be making important decisions about what kind of time, energy, and resources you can invest in your creative pursuits as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo. Decisions regarding your intimate relationships might also be made at this time.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus is on your relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Sagittarius. Important issues can be confronted as the moon opposes Mars, which is now in your sign, Gemini. Try to be patient and avoid arguments.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your focus is on your everyday routine as the moon moves through Sagittarius; themes like your day job or wellness routine may be on your mind. You could be releasing an old habit or making a big change in your work as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini and squares off with the sun in Virgo.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius mingles with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an expansive, adventurous atmosphere. Deep conversations can take place today. Exciting travel plans may be made. A situation in your social life may reach a climax as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, and as it connects with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Libra, productive discussions about themes like safety, security, and money take place.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Exciting conversations and connections can form as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries and with chatty Mercury, currently in your zodiac sign. Just watch out for arguments as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini. That said, you may feel especially decisive at this time, too!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Decisions regarding money take place as the moon in Sagittarius opposes your ruling planet Mars in Gemini. But watch out for impulsivity and short tempers. You may be reconsidering who, or what, you want to spend your time and energy on as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The world is on your emotional wavelength today as the moon moves through your sign, Sagittarius! The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a majorly fun, flirtatious, creative atmosphere! Just watch out for short tempers or impulsivity as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius encourages you to slow down, rest, connect with your inner voice, and take a break from everyday life, but some tasks on your to-do list call your attention as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini. Make time today to reflect on what a good work-life balance means for you.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Exciting social connections and conversations can take place today as the moon in Sagittarius connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries and with chatty Mercury in Libra. Spontaneity is in the air as the moon opposes Mars in Gemini—just watch out for short tempers.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Exciting shifts in your career or attention may arrive as the moon in Sagittarius connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries and messenger planet Mercury in Libra! There’s a dynamic shift in your approach to relationships as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo.