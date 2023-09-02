Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 7:57 AM, which might find us engaged in power struggles. Letting go of the past can be hard, but embracing the unknown and consciously acknowledging that the past is behind us can be a good way to work with this energy.

The moon enters Taurus at 11:00 AM, inspiring a grounding atmosphere, and productive discussions about responsibility take place as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 4:36 PM. Venus ends its retrograde in Leo at 9:20 PM, marking the end of a powerful period of self-discovery, and the beginning of a new journey regarding passion and creativity!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Taurus, and Venus ends its retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, moving conversations about love and money forward. Over the last few weeks, you gained a new understanding of what makes you truly happy!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign Taurus, encouraging you to connecting with your feelings and focus on self care. A new perspective of what you want in your home and family life dawned on you recently, and now you’re ready implement big changes as your ruling planet Venus ends its retrograde in Leo!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest—but new lines of communication are opening up as Venus ends its retrograde in Leo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life as the moon enters Taurus. A new journey of building wealth and security begins as Venus ends its retrograde in Leo. Trusting yourself and believing in your talents are big themes for you at this time.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, finding you receiving attention and applause! Venus ends its retrograde in your sign, Leo, bringing a new appreciation for yourself and all that you bring to your relationships! You may have a new understanding of what you want and need from life and partnerships, too.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, perhaps finding you making travel plans or diving into school work. Venus ends its retrograde in Leo, and you’re ready to move forward with all the things you’ve learned about yourself in recent weeks. Schedule time to relax and check out from your responsibilities if you can.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re getting your bills organized or discussing money and other resources with a partner as the moon enters Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus ends its retrograde in Leo, which could find you exploring a new social circle. You may be approaching your friendships in a new way!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging communication and collaboration. Venus ends its retrograde in Leo, and you might be ready to explore a new career path or connect with the public in a new way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can feel energized to take care of your chores and responsibilities as the moon enters Taurus. Venus ends its retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, finding you reconnecting with your passion for learning and travel!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and inspiring an atmosphere of fun and pleasure! Venus ends its retrograde in Leo, which can find you approaching money in a new way. You may be settling a debt or reworking how you and a partner share resources.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, bringing your attention to your home and family life. Venus ends its retrograde in Leo, and a paradigm shift may be taking place in your relationships!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Communication gets a boost as the moon enters Taurus. Venus ends its retrograde in Leo, which can find you embracing a new routine that’s better suited to your goals.