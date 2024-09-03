Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2024

The stars pack a big punch today as Saturn retrograde directly opposes the Sun and a dark new Moon. An opposition between Saturn and the Sun alone indicates conflict and hardship. Paired with the Moon’s low energy state, these hurdles will likely feel more insurmountable than ever. Don’t let this discourage you. Keeping in mind that this is a feeling, not a reality, is all the more critical today. The skies offer plenty of guidance elsewhere.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Pushing against barriers—be they logistical or related to the status quo—is an active process, not a passive one. A square between Mars and Neptune retrograde suggests there might be something or someone standing in your way of achieving your goals. Only you can decide if the effort is worth it. If it is, then what are you waiting for?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Just because you have emotional or financial resources to spare doesn’t necessarily mean you should spend them willy-nilly. As your ruling planet, Venus, forms a square with nurturing Ceres, accidentally overspending these reserves will become likely. For your own well-being’s sake, you must be more conscientious about who has access to your time, energy, love, and support.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Uranus’ square is a clear indicator of challenge, but it looks like Eris retrograde is offering your ruling planet much-needed motivation to push past these hurdles. As long as you’re moving with love, there shouldn’t be an issue. If you still feel uneasy moving forward, perhaps it’s time to take a look at your true intentions.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Saturn retrograde and the Sun’s conflict has the potential to affect you directly as the new Moon flies in conjunction with the latter. Emotions will run high, and it will be easier than ever to ruminate over “whys” and “what ifs.” Distract yourself with a bit of self-care or quality friend time while you wait for this moment to pass.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your desire to expand and express yourself will likely feel thwarted today as the Sun forms a direct opposition with Saturn retrograde. With the new Moon flying in tandem with your ruling celestial body, the stars suggest that now might not be the best time for fighting back. Save your energy on figuring out what lessons you can take from this challenge instead.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Uranus’ square promises to bring up communication errors, unexpected mishaps, and other minor chaos. Rest assured that your ruling planet has backup in the form of a trine with Eris’ retrograde. Allow your confidence and critical thinking know-how to shine today. Indeed, if anyone was well-equipped to handle this challenge, it’s you, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Makemake, both flying under your sign, form a square around Ceres, the dwarf planet that rules our nurturing spirit. This tense alignment presents a harsh reality: not everyone is willing to put themselves out for others the way you are for them. You can either accept this fact and keep giving or use it as a pass to save a little something for yourself.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto has been in a sextile with Neptune retrograde for a while now. While these alignments don’t necessarily bring about the most tangible action, perhaps this is a sign from the stars that the transformation you seek isn’t one that you need to make. There is power in inspiration. Don’t underestimate your ability to spark courage in others—or the fulfillment it provides.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter forms a favorable but passive sextile with Chiron, a dwarf planet that rules our vulnerable, soft sides and inner wounds. You don’t always have to act on your past hurt, Sag. Sometimes, simply learning from the experience is more than enough. Wisdom over comeuppance might not be as instantly gratifying, but it will be more beneficial in the long run.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s opposition with the Sun and new Moon is liable to shake things up today. What we want to do and what we need to do will be at odds, and the new Moon’s low energy status will make it harder to reconcile this cognitive dissonance. Take solace in the fact that you don’t need to find a solution right away.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The conflict brought up by Uranus and Mercury’s square seems to be offset by a trine between your ruling planet and Pluto retrograde. While it might not seem like it at the moment, there is often more of a silver lining to our challenges than we readily see. Allowing these revelations to sink in naturally will help them stick.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As the square between your ruling retrograde Neptune and Mars continues, it will become all the more tempting to give up or switch directions. Before you do, take a little time to think outside of the box. The stars suggest you take a second look at the potential solutions you’ve been ignoring for one reason or another. Chances are they’re not as far off as you think.