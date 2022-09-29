Daily Horoscope: September 30, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius at 12:03 PM, inspiring adventure, fun, and intellectual curiosity. We could be in a flirtatious or creatively inspired mood as the moon mingles with Venus in Libra at 2:04 AM. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 5:38 AM, encouraging generosity, and the moon connects with the sun in Libra at 1:05 PM, bringing a boost of confidence.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You could be planning your next trip as the moon enters Sagittarius. Your focus can also be on publishing or your education. The moon mingles with Venus and the sun in Libra, as well as Jupiter in Aries, inspiring romance, collaboration, confidence, and a feeling of expansion!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus may turn to finances today as the moon enters Sagittarius, especially regarding money you share with partners, debts, or bills. The moon connects with Venus in Libra, which can help you smooth any tricky situations over.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and communication flows especially smoothly as the moon connects with Venus and the sun in Libra. Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You could be busy reorganizing your schedule as the moon enters Sagittarius. The moon connects with Venus and the sun in Libra, which can bode well for your home and family life, and exciting shifts may be taking place in your career as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Good news could arrive as the moon connects with Venus and the sun in Libra. The moon also mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an adventurous atmosphere. New opportunities may be on the way!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to home and family life today. You could be reorganizing your budget or having meaningful discussions about money and responsibilities as the moon mingles with the sun and Venus in Libra, and Jupiter in Aries.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and an easy atmosphere flows around connection in your social life and your one-on-one partnerships as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Venus and the sun, both in your sign, and lucky Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius today, which can bring your focus to finances. Creativity flows as the moon mingles with Venus and the sun in artistic Libra, and a productive atmosphere flows as the moon connects with Jupiter in fire sign Aries.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with yourself emotionally. Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with Venus and the sun in Libra, and big discussions may take place as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in fellow fire sign Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. As you unwind, creative ideas that benefit your reputation or your career can come to you while the moon mingles with Venus and the sun in Libra. The moon also connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can make for a cozy atmosphere at home.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, and exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with sweet Venus and with the sun, both in fellow air sign Libra. Exciting discussions take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Sagittarius today, which can bring your focus to your career, and people could be eager to work with you as the moon connects with Venus and the sun in Libra. Opportunities to boost your wealth or sense of security arrive as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.