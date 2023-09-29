Daily Horoscope: September 30, 2023

The moon in Aries opposes Mars in Libra at 8:20 AM, which could put people in an impatient mood, but the atmosphere is much more chill and luxurious as the moon connects with Venus in Leo at 10:08 AM. Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:55 PM, perhaps bringing surprising news and brilliant ideas.

The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:50 PM, stirring up intense emotions, but a grounding atmosphere flows as the moon enters Taurus at 9:18 PM. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 11:45 PM, inspiring a focused and responsible energy.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Exciting discussions about money or your projects take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Taurus, which could bode well for financial discussions.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you receiving exciting news and invitations. An unexpected flirtation might take place. The world is on your wavelength as the moon enters Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A sudden brilliant realization could come to you as your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time alone. Spend time in meditation and reconnect with your inner voice.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might find yourself joining a surprising group of people as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. You could also discover an exciting hobby! The moon enters Taurus, and you may be dreaming up a new vision for your future.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Exciting and unexpected discussions about money or your career take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Taurus, too, which might bring attention your way!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, Virgo, connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you traveling someplace unexpected. A surprising opportunity may arrive. The moon enters Taurus, inspiring deep philosophical discussions.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus today, and a burden you have been carrying may be lifted from your shoulders. The moon enters Taurus, finding you cutting ties with the past.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Chance meetings could take place and surprising news may arrive as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging connection and collaboration.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A surprising opportunity may arise as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. This could be a pivotal moment in your career! The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to get reorganized.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which might spell a communication breakthrough with a lover, creative collaborator, or friend. The moon enters Taurus, inspiring romance, fun, and celebration!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news, perhaps about the past. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to home and family.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a communication breakthrough in one of your partnerships! Surprising news may arrive. The moon enters Taurus, which can find you connecting with your neighbors or local community.