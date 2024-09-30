Daily Horoscope: September 30, 2024

There is a vast difference between a life that pursues what we want and one that pursues what we need. As a waning crescent Moon and Venus form a positive sextile under Virgo and Scorpio, the stars urge us to tighten the purse strings and be more discretionary with our emotional resources and energy. A square between the Sun and nurturing Ceres indicates this might feel uncomfortable. Fortunately, a trine between Saturn retrograde and Mars signals confidence and good fortune. Just because it’s challenging doesn’t make it unconquerable.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and Saturn’s ongoing trine under Cancer and Pisces offers celestial support as you handle the discord brought on by the Sun’s square with Ceres. As inconvenient as it may be, the universe doesn’t operate on what works best for your schedule or desires. Indeed, focusing your energy on adapting is far wiser than fighting against the inevitable, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your love of the finer things in life will get you in trouble if you don’t learn how to take control of it, Taurus. The sextile between the waning crescent Moon and Venus signals a celestial call to cut back, let go, and minimize. Now would be an ideal time to tighten or reprioritize your budget—financially and emotionally speaking.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s ongoing conjunction with the Sun heightens clarity and reasoning regarding your life path. The way forward becomes clearer today, revealing opportunities and perspectives to better assist you in achieving your goals. Under a cardinal Air sign like Libra, creativity and communication increase. Indeed, the stars are lining in your favor, Gemini. Use this go-getter energy while it’s here.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the Moon reaches its final phase in the last Zodiac constellation, a sense of closure permeates the day. Paired with a sextile with Venus under Scorpio, celestial signs point to ending relationships or financial investments. Endings are inevitable in life, Cancer. Be careful not to let your emotions get the best of you, and try to go with the flow.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun’s conjunction with Mercury continues under Libra, the stars provide a deeper connection to your creative, innovative, and analytical spirit. A challenging square between your ruling celestial body and Ceres suggests some discomfort as our egos clash with our desire to nurture and be cared for in return. This is a small price to pay for prosperity, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You have two significantly opposing energies in your alignment today. The first is the waning crescent Moon under your sign, signaling endings and finality. The second is a conjunction between Mercury and the Sun, which increases motivation and mental clarity. Sometimes, the best things in life require us to say goodbye to people, behaviors, or ideas before we can enjoy them.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As the Sun and Mercury continue their conjunction under your sign, this potent celestial combination will help promote decisive thinking. Now is not the time for people-pleasing or basing your choices on what you think others expect you to do. You are the captain of your own ship, Libra. Don’t be afraid to stand confidently in your decisions.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus’ sextile with the waning crescent Moon under your sign and Virgo indicates an ending is fast approaching. This could mean the end of a relationship, or it could also signal a stop to certain efforts that are no longer serving you the way you originally intended them to. Either way, remember that when one door closes, another one opens.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As Jupiter and Chiron retrograde’s sextile continues under Gemini and Aries, the same aspect between a waning crescent Moon and Venus under Virgo and Scorpio comes into play. To fully appreciate the expansion spurred by Jupiter, you must be willing to let go of emotional or financial investments that aren’t paying off. Don’t let your ego cling to lost causes.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The challenging square between the Sun and Ceres under Libra and your sign continues to strengthen, putting your life path at odds with your desire to care for others and be cared for in return. Fortunately, you still have a trine between Saturn retrograde and Mars on your side, making tackling these frustrating cognitive dissonances a little bit easier.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The clarity you enjoyed while your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, was in trine with Mercury is long gone. On the one hand, your ideas are less beholden to logic and pragmatism, which can be a freeing feeling. But on the other hand, you’re more susceptible to Neptune’s deceptive whims. Tread carefully, Aquarius. Acting in haste almost guarantees mistakes.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The ongoing sextile between Neptune and Uranus retrograde has kept your imagination running on all cylinders, but without a logical plan to turn these dreams into reality, this mental effort can quickly become for naught. Allow the trine between Saturn retrograde and Mars under your sign and Pisces to guide the way toward turning your dreams into reality.

