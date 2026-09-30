Daily Horoscope: September 30, 2026

Small talk is officially canceled. Mercury slips into Scorpio overnight, so expect conversations to dig past the surface. The Moon heads into Gemini this morning, making everybody extra chatty and curious, stargazer. It’s a great setup for heart-to-hearts, especially with the Moon getting along so well with Mars and Pluto. Mars also starts squaring Venus today, which can pit what we want against what we already have. Be patient with both sides of yourself while they sort it out. Late tonight, the Moon hooks up with Uranus for one last plot twist before bed. With Pluto, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus all retrograde, leave some wiggle room in your plans and your expectations.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Nothing fires you up like someone who plays hard to get. Mars in Leo just started squaring Venus, Aries, so the chase itself might be the most thrilling part. Mars also squares Haumea, which asks you to trust your gut over the adrenaline. If they’re still keeping you guessing after the second date, take that charm somewhere it’ll actually be appreciated.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Somebody you live with wants to go out tonight, and you’d rather stay under a blanket. Mars is squaring Venus, Taurus, so you two aren’t on the same page. Luckily, Venus is also trining Ceres, which makes you great at taking care of people. Invite a few friends over and cook something. They get their party, and you never have to leave the house.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A friend is about to tell you something juicy, and it’ll take everything in you to keep it to yourself. Mercury just moved into Scorpio, Gemini, so secrets are flying around right now. With the Moon in your sign, you’ll want to talk. Fine, talk about anything else. People love a friend who can keep a secret, and you’re about to prove you’re one.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A last-minute invite could pop up today, and you’ll start drafting an excuse. Go anyway, pajamas and all. The Moon moves into chatty Gemini and plays nice with Mars and Pluto, so conversations come easy, Cancer. Later on, the Moon teams up with Uranus for a fun surprise. You might end up having the best night you’ve had in weeks.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Not everyone can match your energy, and that’s okay. Saturn is lining up to oppose the Sun, Leo, so the people closest to you might seem to fall short of your sky-high standards today. Before you give anyone a pep talk they didn’t ask for, cut them some slack. They love you in their own way, even if it looks different from yours.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Something on your credit card statement doesn’t add up, and you won’t rest until you figure out why. Mercury just moved into Scorpio, Virgo, turning you into a full-on detective. Mars and Pluto are squaring Mercury too, so the chat with customer service could get heated. Stay polite but firm. Nobody catches a sneaky charge like you do, and that refund is yours.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Two of your friends are fighting, and somehow you’re the one getting messages from both sides. Mars is squaring Venus, Libra, so tempers are up, and everybody wants you on their team. Venus is also trining Ceres, which makes it easier to look after yourself first. Stay out of the middle this time. They’re grown-ups, and they don’t need a referee.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Usually you’d rather watch from the back row, but today people want to hear what you think. Mercury just moved into your sign, giving your words a little extra bite. Pluto is squaring Mercury too, so you might say what everyone else is too scared to. Go for it, Scorpio. Keep it kind, though, because this crowd will remember every word.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Cabin fever is creeping in, and the travel videos on your feed aren’t helping. Jupiter in Leo is craving a little fun, and the Moon moves into Gemini, your opposite sign, making it easy to recruit a sidekick. Pick a town an hour away and go wander around, Sagittarius. Grab lunch at the weirdest diner you can find. Adventure doesn’t always need a passport.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A granola bar over the keyboard doesn’t count as lunch, Capricorn. Saturn is squaring Ceres, the nourishment planet, so that habit of putting work before your basic needs is catching up with you. Saturn’s retrograde also asks you to rethink that nonstop pace of yours. Step away from your desk for thirty whole minutes. The inbox will survive, and so will you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Some time after dinner, you’ll get a wild urge to cut your own bangs or rearrange every piece of furniture you own. The Moon meets Uranus in Gemini tonight, and that combo loves a spontaneous makeover. Uranus is retrograde, though, so sleep on anything you can’t undo. Moving the couch? Go for it, Aquarius. The scissors can wait until you’ve had your coffee.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Kitchen dance parties count as cardio today, Pisces. Neptune is building toward a trine with Mars, which gets your body and your imagination moving in the same direction. The Moon sextiles Neptune this evening, too, so let the music pick the steps. Neptune’s retrograde has kept you stuck in your head lately. Time to get out of there and into your hips.

Pisces monthly horoscope