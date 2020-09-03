Daily Horoscope: September 4, 2020

Sweet Venus clashes with daring Mars at 5:13 AM, creating a competitive yet playful atmosphere! The mood is social and cheery as chatty Mercury connects with Venus at 4:33 PM. The moon in Aries inspires courage: Let the world know what you want!

All times ET.

Aries

Venus squares off with your ruling planet Mars, finding you totally in your element: having fun, flirting, and showing off! Venus makes a helpful connection with Mercury, creating an easy energy for communicating and making plans. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to pamper yourself!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus squares off with Mars, bringing some intriguing conversations your way. Venus also connects with Mercury, boosting the flirtatious energy—but the moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and catch up on rest, too.

Gemini

Venus clashes with Mars and connects with your ruling planet Mercury, bringing excitement to your social life and easy energy around your finances. The moon in Aries finds you in an amicable mood, eager to enjoy your hobbies and connect with friends.

Cancer

Venus squares off with Mars and connects with Mercury, and you’re feeling especially popular! Exciting news comes your way. Try not to gossip too much. The moon in Aries brings reward and recognition.

Leo

Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Mercury, bringing exciting news! The energy is fun, and you’re feeling optimistic—anything could happen! The moon in fellow fire sign Aries finds you dreaming up travel plans.

Virgo

The moon in Aries finds you seeking closure, and Venus squares off with Mars and connects with your ruling planet Mercury, finding you embarking on a fun, romantic adventure! You’re ready for a new journey to begin.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Mars and connects with Mercury, creating an exciting atmosphere in your relationships: There’s a little rivalry, but plenty of camaraderie too, and you’re eager to see how it all works out. The moon is in your opposite sign Aries, helping you see things from other perspectives.

Scorpio

Venus squares off with your ruling planet Mars, finding you making exciting plans. Venus also connects with Mercury, making this a fantastic day for networking. The moon in Aries encourages you to kick a bad habit.

Sagittarius

Venus clashes with Mars and connects with Mercury, bringing blessings to your career and firing things up in your love life! The moon in fellow fire sign Aries creates a fun, spontaneous atmosphere.

Capricorn

Venus squares off with Mars and makes a helpful connection with Mercury, creating tension in your relationships but bringing wonderful opportunities for communication. The moon in Aries finds you focused on home and family.

Aquarius

Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Mercury, creating a dynamic, transformative atmosphere: Things are changing, and an optimistic energy flows. The moon in Aries brings information your way.

Pisces

Venus clashes with Mars, bringing excitement and drama—keep your spending in check! Mercury mingles with Venus, encouraging kind, open-hearted communication between you and your partners. The moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart, finding your reflecting on security and abundance.

