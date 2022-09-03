Daily Horoscope: September 4, 2022

Themes like maturity and responsibility are front of mind as the moon in Sagittarius mingles with Saturn in Aquarius at 5:50 AM. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 12:32 PM, which can find us sitting with confusing feelings, but we’re in the mood for love and eager to enjoy life’s pleasures as the moon mingles with Venus in Leo at 9:51 PM. The moon enters Capricorn at 10:03 PM, perhaps finding us contemplating our place in the world and what we want for our futures.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus in Leo today, two signs which, are fire signs like you, making for an exciting, fun, affectionate atmosphere! The moon enters Capricorn later on, bringing your focus to your career.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, which can inspire an atmosphere of softness and unity. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn later on, finding you engaging in deep conversations and exploring new opportunities.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in your opposite sign Sagittarius can find you focused on relationships, and an easygoing energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with sweet Venus in Leo. The moon enters Capricorn later on: Make time to organize your business and your bills!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, which might find you feeling like your schedule is all over the place. But a lovely gift could come your way as the moon mingles with Venus in Leo. The moon enters Capricorn later on, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You can find yourself feeling particularly fun, friendly, and affectionate as the moon in Sagittarius with the planet of love and beauty, Venus, which is currently in your sign, Leo! The moon enters Capricorn later on, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The atmosphere might be rather moody as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, but a gentle energy flows as the moon mingles with the planet of peace and harmony, Venus, currently in Leo. Fun, romance, and creativity are on the way as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, inspiring a fun, friendly atmosphere in your social life. The moon enters Capricorn later on, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart: You may be in a nostalgic mood or eager to entertain loved ones at home.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus may be on finances today as the moon moves through Sagittarius. The moon connects with Venus in Leo, boding well for your career and popularity! The moon enters Capricorn later on, kicking up communication.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, and it connects with sweet Venus in fellow fire sign Leo. The moon enters Capricorn later on, which can shift your focus to themes like wealth and security.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Confusing conversations might take place as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, but the moon mingles with sweet Venus later, helping smooth things over. The moon enters your sign, Capricorn, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self-care!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Future plans can be explored as the moon in Sagittarius mingles your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign. The moon also connects with Venus in Leo, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! The moon enters Capricorn later on, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign, which can find you feeling many emotions: Take it slow and make time to connect with your inner voice! Communication may get a boost as the moon enters Capricorn.