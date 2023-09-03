Daily Horoscope: September 4, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 6:29 AM, inspiring exciting discussions! The mood is friendly and open-minded. A feeling of progress flows as the moon in Taurus connects with the sun in Virgo at 7:12 AM.

The moon squares off with Venus in Leo at 8:08 AM, which can find us feeling flirtatious and in the mood for fun! Jupiter begins its retrograde at 10:10 AM: Our energy might have felt scattered in many directions, and it could be time to focus on a more precise goal. The moon aligns with Mercury at 1:35 PM, encouraging communication, and a jovial atmosphere flows as the moon meets Jupiter at 2:06 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Exciting discussions about money could be revisited as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Jupiter begins its retrograde, finding you rethinking your budget and assessing your true needs.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, which could find you dreaming up travel plans or stepping out of your usual routine in some exciting way! Keep your schedule flexible since Mercury retrograde could bring delays or mixups. Jupiter begins its retrograde, encouraging you to reassess your goals and focus on something that really inspires you.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in Virgo, connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you reconnecting with the past in some intriguing way. Jupiter begins its retrograde, too, and you’re reflecting on themes like spirituality, art, and transcendence.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may be reconnecting with old friends or revisiting an exciting discussion as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Jupiter begins its retrograde, encouraging you to be picky about who you align yourself with.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you revisiting a very exciting discussion about money! Jupiter begins its retrograde, encouraging you to zero-in on a career goal you really want to achieve.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mercury retrograde in your sign, Virgo, connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which could mean reworking exciting travel plans. The mood is optimistic and friendly! Jupiter begins its retrograde, and you’re reassessing your goals.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

An inspiring discussion can take place as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You might learn something that helps you let go of the past. Jupiter begins its retrograde, finding you reorganizing your finances.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in your opposite sign Taurus, which could find you running into old friends. You and a partner may reassess your shared hopes and goals as Jupiter begins its retrograde.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Positive feedback on your work and talents can arrive as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus! Jupiter begins its retrograde, which might find you reworking your schedule.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A friendly, optimistic atmosphere flows as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus! A flirtatious mood is in the air. Jupiter begins its retrograde, encouraging you to slow down and have more fun.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An emotional discussion may take place as Mercury retrograde in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Jupiter begins its retrograde, which can find you reconnecting with the past in some significant way.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury retrograde in your opposite sign Virgo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Taurus, which could find you and a partner revisiting an exciting discussion! Jupiter begins its retrograde, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice.