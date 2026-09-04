Daily Horoscope: September 4, 2026

Not every Friday earns the name — some just feel like the Thursday hangover finally wearing off. This one is different. Venus trine Moon is building toward exact tomorrow, and the whole social-emotional atmosphere is warm, uncomplicated, and in the mode Fridays are supposed to be in. The morning is cooperative and expansive, stargazer — Moon sextile Saturn grounding the emotional body, Moon sextile Jupiter opening it up. A good morning for honest assessment and forward planning. The afternoon gets stickier with Moon square Mercury, so don’t save the important conversation for after lunch. The dominant story today is warmth: end-of-week energy that actually delivers on the promise. Go find your people.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You did the week — and this one actually asked something of Mars. Stop being a project today and be a person. Venus trine Moon is building, and the end-of-week energy is warm and social rather than driven. Mars sextile Sun keeps building in the background, Aries, so nothing you’ve built is going anywhere. Let Friday be Friday. The work will still be there Monday.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Good food, good company, something beautiful to look at — that’s the actual assignment today. Venus trine Moon is building toward exact tomorrow, and the energy is warm and harmonious, exactly what the week needed to end on. The week asked a lot of Venus. Today Venus delivers, Taurus. The end-of-week ease is here, and it belongs to you. Take it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The morning is the good part today — Mercury conjuncts the Sun for the last time this cycle; Moon sextile Jupiter is expanding everything, the ideas are flowing, and the conversations are easy. Don’t leave the important thinking for later, Gemini. Moon square Mercury fires after midday, and communication gets stickier. Whatever you’re not ready to send yet, hold it until tomorrow.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There’s a window this morning where the emotional processing of the week finds some ground — Moon sextiling Saturn and Jupiter, things that felt heavy or unresolved clicking into place. Let it do its work, Cancer. Moon square Mercury fires this afternoon, and the overthinking brain comes back online. Don’t let it talk you out of what you figured out this morning.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The overnight pressure lifts this morning — Sun square Moon expires, and what’s left is warmer and considerably easier. Mars sextile Sun building, Venus trine Moon building. Mercury conjuncts the Sun for the last time this cycle today, Leo — the thinking and the identity in final alignment before they separate. Know what you know. Let the Sun be the Sun today.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You know that Friday afternoon impulse to go back through the week and find everything that could have been better? Moon square Mercury is going to offer exactly that today, Virgo. Don’t take it. Mercury conjuncts the Sun for the last time this cycle — the week’s work is solid and well-built. The flaw-finding can wait until Monday. Let it be done.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The week asked a lot of Libra in the relational department — and today asks considerably less. Venus in its home sign is trining the Moon; everything social and relational is flowing with ease. Relationships feel uncomplicated; the aesthetic eye is alive. The end-of-week energy is warm, and it’s yours, Libra. Go somewhere beautiful with someone you actually like. That’s the whole assignment.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The week handed Scorpio a lot to process — forced confrontations, things surfacing that needed to surface, and then yesterday the insight that made it cohere. Today’s the move. Not reactive, not forced — chosen. You know what you know now, and Scorpio with full information and a Friday to work with is a different animal than Scorpio mid-week. Go use it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The morning is when the week’s outside perspectives and new information click into the bigger picture — Moon sextile Jupiter running through midday, a direct cooperative charge to Jupiter. What seemed like peripheral detail earlier this week is actually part of the plan today. The vision is clearer than it was at the start of the week, Sagittarius. Use the morning well.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The assessment that felt too urgent earlier this week and too depleted yesterday is finally available this morning — Moon sextile Saturn, the emotional and structural sides cooperating, grounded and honest. Look at what the week actually produced, Capricorn. Not through the lens of what you should have done — through the lens of what actually moved. Plan next week from there. That’s the Friday move.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The spark from Thursday is in your hands now — Moon conjunction Uranus is waning, and the charge is settling into something you can actually work with. Don’t wait until Monday to decide what you’re doing with it. The week closes tonight, Aquarius, and whatever last night showed you deserves an answer before it does. Figure out the next move now.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The imagination was off the clock yesterday. Today Venus trine Moon gives the end of the week a warm, connective pull — and what arrived during that open channel deserves a conversation. Not in delivery mode, not in production mode. Just sharing what you’ve been thinking with someone who’d actually appreciate it, Pisces. That’s the energy today. The conversation is the output.

Pisces monthly horoscope