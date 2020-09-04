Daily Horoscope: September 5, 2020

The moon in Aries clashes with Jupiter at 3:26 AM, creating an over-the-top atmosphere! Jealousies and obsessions come to the fore as the moon clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, but we are focused on fair communication as Mercury enters air sign Libra at 3:47 PM. We’re setting boundaries as the moon clashes with Saturn at 8:09 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Libra, boosting connection in your relationships. Your partners express themselves and you’re given the opportunity to understand things from their point of view.

Taurus

You’re having so much fun organizing your office or your school supplies as Mercury enters Libra! You’re adding decorative touches all over. This is a fantastic time to rework your schedule.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra today, making this a wonderful moment for your social life, your love life, and your creative endeavors! Easy energy flows as you connect with interesting people and visit exciting places.

Cancer

Messenger planet Mercury enters Libra, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, helping you organize paperwork concerning your living situation, and opening up communication between you and family members or roommates.

Leo

Clear communication comes with Mercury entering intellectual air sign Libra, the sign of beauty and justice. Is there anything lovelier than the truth? Other than getting plenty of texts from your crushes, of course!

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Libra, lighting up the financial sector of your chart and finding you having many conversations about wealth and security over the next few weeks.

Libra

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, Libra, helping you clearly and confidently express yourself after feeling quite reserved or sleepy over the last few weeks.

Scorpio

A boost in your already powerful psychic abilities takes place as Mercury enters Libra. This is a great time to start a dream journal—and to catch up on more rest! You’re in a private mood.

Sagittarius

You’re in an amicable mood, eager to network and share ideas, as Mercury enters charming air sign Libra. Mercury in this social air sign bodes well for your friendships!

Capricorn

Communications concerning your career gets a boost as Mercury enters Libra. Mercury in charming Libra bodes well for your popularity and for connecting with the public and your fans, as well as for partnering with people toward your goals.

Aquarius

Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra, bringing you news from abroad! An open-minded, optimistic energy flows. You’re eager to learn something new; this is a great time to dive into your studies

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury enters Libra, finding you and your partners (in love and otherwise) having real, honest conversations about difficult topics: intimacy, money, and endings.

