Daily Horoscope: September 5, 2022

Sweet Venus enters sensual earth sign Virgo at 12:05 AM, inspiring a grounded approach to everything including love and finances. Venus is all about unity, and in Virgo we can be especially eager to help one another! The moon in Capricorn squares off with Jupiter in Aries at 8:44 AM: Be careful not to over-indulge. The energy is especially talkative as the moon squares off with Mercury in Libra at 11:21 AM. The moon connects with the sun in Virgo at 8:25 PM, inspiring confidence and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You can feel inspired to update your wardrobe or edit your beauty cabinet as Venus enters Virgo. In your relationships (romantic and otherwise), you could be especially appreciative of the people who help you in your day-to-day life, and reworking the schedule you share with your partners.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring fun, romance, and creativity! The moon in Capricorn encourages you to break out of your everyday routine, and more fun on the way as the moon mingles with the sun in Virgo.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You may feel inspired to beautify your space, entertain loved ones, and get cozy at home as Venus enters Virgo! The moon in Capricorn squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in fellow air sign Libra, which can find you discussing values and desires.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Love notes could come your way as Venus enters Virgo! Communication in general runs more smoothly. The moon in Capricorn squares off with Mercury in Libra, which can find you having an important conversation about your personal life.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Venus enters Virgo today, which can bode well for you financially, or could bring gifts your way! The moon in Capricorn squares off with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, perhaps finding you breaking out of your usual routine in some significant way.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus enters your sign today, Virgo! You may find yourself feeling especially charming and attractive, and this can bode well for your relationships. A fun, creative energy flows as the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with the sun in Virgo.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus enters Virgo today, which can find you eager to catch up on rest, take a break from work, and perhaps enjoy a private retreat with a lover or with yourself. The moon in Capricorn might also find you focused on your home and family life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus enters Virgo today, which can bode especially well for your social life. You may be feeling popular at this time! Exciting discussions and meetings could take place as the moon in Capricorn connects with the sun in Virgo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus enters Virgo today, which can find you feeling quite popular! Some recognition and reward may be coming your way. The moon in Capricorn squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, which could be exciting financially—just try not to overspend.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring an open-hearted and fun atmosphere! Good news from abroad may arrive. You and your partners can connect on a deep intellectual level at this time. The moon is also in your sign today, and connects with the sun in Virgo, inspiring adventure and new opportunities.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus enters Virgo today, inspiring a helpful, generous mood. You and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) are working out issues regarding money or shared resources. The moon in Capricorn also encourages you to slow down, rest, and relax!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus enters your opposite sign Virgo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and inspiring kindness and affection! A sense of harmony flows in your partnerships, romantic or otherwise. The moon in Capricorn mingles with the sun in Virgo, which can bode well for your social life.