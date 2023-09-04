Daily Horoscope: September 5, 2023

Surprising feelings surface as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 3:28 AM, and we may feel ready to take a risk. The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:59 AM, inspiring our imaginations and encouraging us to connect with our intuitions.

Profound personal discoveries can be made as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:46 PM. The moon enters Gemini at 4:07 PM, encouraging communication, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 9:50 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Mercury is retrograde, so discussions may move slower than usual, but it’s still be a good time to share ideas, brainstorm, and do research!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your focus turns to finances today as the moon enters Gemini. The moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making important decisions about your budget. Setting boundaries with friends may also be a theme at this time.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini: It’s a great time to connect with yourself emotionally, and to focus on self care! You may be setting important boundaries with your colleagues or with the public as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Gemini today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. If you’re in school, publishing your work, or getting the word out about something, you might feel the pressure to get things done as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces. But it would be wise to pace yourself!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus could turn to your social life today as the moon enters Gemini. You may be setting important boundaries with friends as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces. Fair give-and-take is on your mind.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune—it’s an exciting time to share your talents! You and your partners in love or business could be having serious discussions about the future as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, which could find you making travel plans or focusing on school. Learning and exploring are themes highlighted at this time. There might be delays as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces, so be patient!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus can turn to financial matters as the moon enters Gemini, especially themes like taxes, debts, and money you share with other people. Talking about these issues can be stressful, but it’s a productive time to take care of business!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection and collaboration! You might learn something intriguing about someone else’s perspective.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Gemini, which can find you feeling inspired to tackle your to-do list! You might also be focused on wellness. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, finding you setting boundaries around your availability.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere! This could be an excellent time to connect with a crush or lover. Financial matters may also weigh heavily on your mind as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Gemini, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. You could be setting important boundaries with the people closest to you as the moon squares off with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. It’s not like you to be rigid, strict, or formal, but at this time, it may feel necessary.