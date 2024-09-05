Daily Horoscope: September 5, 2024

A celestial traffic jam takes place under Libra today, with a small waxing crescent Moon, Venus, and Makemake all in conjunction. As the Moon’s growing presence encourages us to start moving toward goals and outcomes we dreamt of under the darkness of the new Moon, Venus and Makemake offer guidance in the love and activism departments, respectively. The stars suggest it’s time to stand up for what you believe in, love, and cherish.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the square between Mars and Neptune retrograde begins to wane, your ruling planet passes over into Cancer. Under a water sign, your assertive nature becomes less fiery and more flexible. While the latter approach might feel foreign at first, the stars encourage you to try. There are many ways to solve a problem, and being gentle isn’t a bad idea.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As the conjunction between the Moon, Venus, and Makemake forms a tense square with Ceres, the stars offer an interesting assignment: zoom out your perspective. Are the hardships you face today leading you to a place you want to be tomorrow? If the answer is yes, then keep pushing ahead. If it’s no, then perhaps it’s time for a change.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mars’ departure from your sign is the most notable change-up in your celestial alignment. Within an ongoing square between Mercury and Uranus, you might notice that your urge to assert yourself in this conflict has begun to wane. Perhaps it’s time to let someone else take the reins, Gemini. Learning how to follow is just as important as knowing how to lead.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Where we put our emotional and financial resources matter. As infinite as these reserves might feel at the moment, replenishing them is often easier said than done. As the waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Venus and Makemake, the stars shine a hyper-focused light on where we’re giving too little or too much. A little discretion with generosity can go a long way.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Hard work can be difficult for someone who has gone through life with seemingly effortless ease. Your talent has gotten you this far. Imagine what a bit of elbow grease could do to push you along even further. Try not to let these hardships get you down, Leo. Since when are you one to back down from a challenge?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

No meticulous planning or anxious ruminating will prevent the universe from surprising you. Neither the obstacles we face nor the best way to move around them is ever guaranteed. As the Sun and Saturn’s opposition under your sign and Pisces continues, Mercury and Uranus’ square turns up the chaos even more. All you can do is assess and adapt, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re liable to feel today’s celestial traffic jam all the more tangibly, considering the Moon, Venus, and Makemake conjoin under your sign. Now is the perfect time to take stock of your values, ideals, and goals. Are you living in a way that honors them? If not, what adjustments could you make—even small ones would suffice—to change that answer?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun and Saturn retrograde’s potent opposition continues today, but so does the confident energy promised by yesterday’s trines between Mars and Haumea and Pluto and Uranus. Don’t let the protracted process discourage you, Scorpio. Overnight success stories are hardly a 24-hour endeavor. This might take longer than expected, but the cosmos suggest it will be well worth it.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As your ruling planet, Jupiter, begins to form a favorable sextile with Mercury, tensions you’ve been feeling in areas of expansion, education, and communication might start to ease. But be wary, Sag: this might also mean the action starts to slow down, too. Not everything has to be a sprint. Sometimes, sitting back and observing is just as useful as forging ahead.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As the Saturn retrograde and Sun opposition forges on, the stars encourage us to assess where our ego lies amidst all these hardships. Consider whether your perceptions of yourself—both good and bad—could be contributing to these ongoing challenges. Remember, Cap: you’re not beholden to any one identity, job, or responsibility. You have far more wiggle room than you’re allowing yourself to believe.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Mercury’s square would signal stress and conflict at any time. But within the context of the ongoing Sun and Saturn retrograde opposition, the stars’ alignment suggests this stress is unique. What conversations or revelations have you been ignoring for the sake of keeping your inner peace? A little discomfort is worth the satisfaction of a permanent solution.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The path to mental and emotional clarity is winding and arduous. As convenient as it would be for this to be a one-step process, that’s not the case. The ongoing opposition between Saturn and the Sun highlights this enduring challenge, and a square between Mars and Neptune exacerbates it. For your past and future selves’ sake, you must keep pushing forward, Pisces.