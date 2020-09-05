Daily Horoscope: September 6, 2020

A boost in energy arrives as the moon in Aries meets Mars at 12:45 AM. Venus enters Leo at 3:22 AM, inspiring glamour and romance! The moon enters Taurus at 4:43 AM, creating a grounding atmosphere. The moon clashes with Venus at 4:52 AM and we’re realizing we want something different than we initially thought! Find ways to spoil yourself today—the moon in sensual Taurus and Venus in luxurious Leo would have nothing less!

Aries

A fantastic shift in your love life takes place as the planet of love and beauty, Venus, enters Leo! This is also great for your creative projects. You’re getting clear on what’s important to you in life, especially as the moon enters Taurus.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus enters warm fire sign Leo, bringing blessings to the home and family sector of your chart! It’s a great time to redecorate. The moon enters your sign, helping you express your emotions.

Gemini

Charming Venus enters fun, fiery Leo, bringing good news your way. The energy is especially flirtatious at this time, but you may be feeling more shy as the moon enters Taurus.

Cancer

Venus enters Leo today, bringing material abundance and financial blessings. It’s a lovely time to exchange gifts. The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, too!

Leo

The planet of love and harmony, Venus, enters your sign today, Leo! You’re always charismatic, but people are especially attracted to you at this time. Your focus is also on your career as the moon enters Taurus.

Virgo

Venus enters Leo and you’re taking some time to truly figure out what’s important to you, and what your values are. A secret getaway is in order! The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, encouraging you to explore new places.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus enters Leo, bringing blessings to the friendship sector of your chart. This is a great time to meet new people! The moon enters Taurus, finding you deeply reflecting on themes like closure and moving on.

Scorpio

Venus enters Leo, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules your career—rewards and recognition comes your way! Your focus is also on relationships today as the moon enters Taurus, helping you understand your partner’s perspectives on a new level.

Sagittarius

Sweet, sexy Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo, creating a fun atmosphere: It feels like anything is possible, and lucky energy flows your way! This is a great time to connect with people, as well as to connect with yourself about your values. The moon enters Taurus, helping you get organized.

Capricorn

Lovely Venus enters courageous fire sign Leo, helping you release past pain and get closure. Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus.

Aquarius

Blessings arrive in your relationships as lovely Venus enters your opposite sign Leo. This is a fantastic time to connect with new people or deepen your bond with someone special. Cozy energy flows at home as the moon enters Taurus.

Pisces

Venus enters Leo and finds you running into cuties as you go about your day! You’re also inspired to clean out your closet and rethink your beauty routine. The moon enters Taurus, bringing news your way.

