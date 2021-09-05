Daily Horoscope: September 6, 2021

We’re feeling powerful as fiery Mars connects with intense Pluto at 8:20 AM, and an affectionate, fun atmosphere flows as Venus connects with Jupiter at 9:05 AM. The new moon in Virgo arrives at 8:52 PM, marking the beginning of a fresh cycle, and we’re in the mood to try something new and unexpected as the moon connects with Uranus at 8:54 PM, followed by the sun connecting with Uranus at 9:29 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars connects with Pluto, creating a hugely productive atmosphere. Good luck flows in your relationships as Venus connects with Jupiter. The new moon in Virgo finds you embarking on a new project or goal. You’re in an experimental mood as the sun connects with Uranus.

Taurus

Mars connects with Pluto, creating a hugely passionate atmosphere, and your ruling planet Venus connects with Jupiter, inspiring wealth and abundance. The new moon in Virgo starts a new cycle in your love life and your creative pursuits, and you’re making unexpected moves as the sun connects with Uranus.

Gemini

Mars connects with Pluto, creating a powerful atmosphere for releasing the past. Your social life gets a boost as Venus connects with Jupiter. The new moon in Virgo may find you moving or renovating, or beginning a new cycle regarding your family life. The sun connects with Uranus, bringing a burst of creativity.

Cancer

Mars connects with Pluto, creating a powerful energy for communication. People are getting straight to the point. Lucky energy flows as Venus connects with Jupiter, and the new moon in Virgo inspires a new way to consider things. You may connect with surprising people as the sun connects with Uranus.

Leo

A hardworking, productive energy flows as Mars connects with Pluto—but you’re ready to party as Venus connects with Jupiter. Luck in love may arrive! The new moon in Virgo starts a new journey for you when it comes to wealth and security. The sun connects with Uranus, bringing surprises.

Virgo

Mars connects with Pluto, heating things up in your love life, plus sweet Venus connects with Jupiter, bringing financial luck! You’re ready to start fresh as the new moon arrives in your sign, Virgo, and you’re taking exciting risks as the sun connects with Uranus. Unexpected opportunities may arrive.

Libra

Mars connects with Pluto, inspiring a hugely transformative energy! Luck flows as Venus connects with Jupiter: It’s a great time to connect with a crush or an established partner. Creativity flows and it’s a wonderful moment to have fun. The new moon in Virgo arrives, asking you to slow down and take a break from work. The sun connects with Uranus, bringing the unexpected!

Scorpio

Your two ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, connect, finding you connecting with powerful people. Venus mingles with Jupiter, creating an expansive and loving atmosphere. The new moon in Virgo marks the beginning of a new cycle in your social life. The sun connects with Uranus, finding you connecting with unexpected people.

Sagittarius

Material successes may be achieved as Mars connects with Pluto, and Venus connects with Jupiter, bringing luck to your social life. The new moon in Virgo starts a new cycle in your career, and you’re in an experimental mood as the sun connects with Uranus.

Capricorn

The mood is especially passionate as Mars connects with Pluto. Venus mingles with Jupiter, which bodes well for your career and finances. The new moon in Virgo finds you focused on new goals and journeys, and unexpected new opportunities come your way with the sun’s connection with Uranus.

Aquarius

Mars connects with Pluto, inspiring emotional breakthroughs. Venus connects with Jupiter, which could bring good news from afar. The new moon in Virgo brings a fresh start concerning money, especially things like debts and taxes. The sun connects with your ruling planet Uranus, inspiring you to shake things up at home.

Pisces

Mars connects with Pluto, finding you feeling powerful as you confront important issues in your life. Venus connects with Jupiter, bringing good luck, and a new cycle begins in your relationships thanks to the new moon in Virgo. Unexpected news may arrive as the sun connects with Uranus.

