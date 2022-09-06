Daily Horoscope: September 6, 2022

The moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus at 5:23 AM, inspiring us to move on from the old way of doing something, and try something new! The moon connects with Neptune in Pisces at 2:21 PM, bringing creativity and a sense of whimsy, and deep, powerful emotions surface as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 5:43 PM.

Difficult feelings concerning power, control, or fear of change may arise: Be gentle with yourself and others, and sit with these emotions rather than ignoring them. The moon enters Aquarius at 11:41 PM, which can help us look at our feelings from a more detached, logical perspective.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Intense emotions may surface as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn today. The moon enters air sign Aquarius later on, activating the friendship sector of your chart: You may be connecting with new groups and communities.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, and it connects with Uranus, currently in your sign, which can find you in an especially adventurous and experimental mood. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Aquarius.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your focus may be on taking care of bills and setting debts as the moon moves through Capricorn. The moon enters Aquarius later on, inspiring you to plan your next trip, or finding you focused on school. New opportunities may arrive!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Unexpected meetings and inspiring discussions may take place as the moon in Capricorn mingles with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, and powerful emotions can be explored as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in Capricorn today, which can find you busily tending to the responsibilities and your to-do list. Your focus may shift to partnership as the moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius: New connections could form, or you might learn more about your partners’ perspectives.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces, bringing adventure and connections with inspiring people. Passion can be stirred as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. Your focus turns to your to-do list as the moon enters Aquarius.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Intense feelings can surface as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn, but this is also a powerful time for transformation, especially in your home and personal life. The moon enters Aquarius later on, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Ingenious solutions, inspiring discussions, and secrets can be explored as the moon in Capricorn connects with Uranus in Taurus, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aquarius later on, which could bring your attention to your home and family.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Capricorn can find you focused on finances today, and you may be implementing a big change in how you approach themes like wealth and security as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Aquarius later on, boosting communication.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, and unexpected fun could come your way as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. Intense emotions can surface as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn, so make space for all your feelings. Your focus may turn to themes like wealth and security as the moon enters Aquarius.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Capricorn calls you to slow down and rest. Powerful discoveries about yourself can be made as you sit in meditation while the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters your sign later on, Aquarius, encouraging you to reflect on your needs.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Inspiring social connections can form as the moon in Capricorn mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign. It could be a busy day for your communications, but the moon enters Aquarius later on, encouraging you to slow down and rest!