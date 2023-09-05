Daily Horoscope: September 6, 2023

Connecting with your sense of purpose and willpower feels easy as the moon in Gemini connects with Mars in Libra at 3:45 AM. You may have an important realization or reach a turning point in a conversation as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo at 7:09 AM. The moon aligns with Venus in Leo at 3:06 PM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere. The moon squares off with Mercury at 4:46 PM and the sun at 6:21 PM, encouraging communication and urging us to get real about how we feel.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo today, which could find you reorganizing your schedule. You might be breaking an old habit or beginning a new health and wellness routine.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in fellow earth sign Virgo today, which can find you realizing something important about your love life or creative practice. New information may come to light.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde in Virgo, marking the start of a new discussion concerning your home and family life. You could also learn something intriguing about the past.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may have an important realization as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo. Information surfaces, and it’s a powerful time to conduct research or edit something.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your astrological ruler, the sun, meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you having an important conversation about money, security, or comfort. Information may come to light.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun meets your astrological ruler Mercury, currently retrograde in your sign, Virgo, bringing an important change of perspective. You may realize or remember something important.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which can find you connecting with your intuition in a deep way. This is a powerful time to connect with your inner voice. Something long-forgotten could come to mind.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might run into old friends today as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo. You can have an important realization about what you desire for the future. Information surfaces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

An important shift could take place in your career as the sun meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo. You might get credit that’s long overdue. An important discussion or realization can take place.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in fellow earth sign Virgo, which could find you reconnecting with an old friend. A long-delayed message may finally arrive. Your perspective of the world can undergo a big shift.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you having an important realization about finances. You and a partner reach a communication breakthrough regarding money. A valuable asset may be uncovered.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun meets Mercury retrograde in your opposite sign Virgo, which might mean that you have a serious discussion with your partner today. You could realize something important about someone, or about what you need from relationships.