Daily Horoscope: September 7, 2020

The moon in Taurus meets wildcard Uranus at 2:00 AM, creating a freeing feeling—it’s great to get out of a rut! The moon connects with the sun at 12:09 PM, boosting our confidence in our creativity, and we’re in a generous, optimistic mood as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 4:08 PM. The moon makes a helpful connection with Neptune at 8:36 PM, encouraging a healing atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on creativity, comfort, and material abundance, and easy energy flows in your career as the moon connects with Jupiter. You can make any dream a reality as the moon and Neptune connect.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! You’re breaking free from old patterns as the moon meets Uranus, and you’re exploring exciting travel invitations or study opportunities as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Gemini

The moon in Taurus encourages you to slow down and catch up on rest today, Gemini. Unexpected messages arrive in your dreams as the moon meets Uranus. Creative inspiration flows as the moon connects with mystical Neptune.

Cancer

The moon in Taurus lights up the friendship sector of your chart, and it’s a wonderful day to connect with your partners as the moon connects with expansive Jupiter, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. Inspiring conversations take place as the moon connects with Neptune.

Leo

Leos have a reputation for being the center of attention. Whether or not you hog the spotlight, it’s certain that your creative abilities are valuable and worth sharing with the world, which is exactly what today’s moon in Taurus helps you do!

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to get out of your usual routine: It’s time to experience new places and ideas! You’re in a spontaneous mood. Deep bonding takes place in your partnerships as the moon connects with mystical Neptune.

Libra

The moon in Taurus asks you to look at the emotional baggage you’ve been carrying. It’s time to release the past, pay off debts, get closure, and move on. The moon in solid, stubborn Taurus will help you if you waver.

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Your partners have surprising emotions pop up, and deep conversations take place as the moon connects with philosophical Jupiter.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus asks you to take a look at your habits and your daily routine: Does your schedule need to change? Is there a new habit you should try, or one you should break? It’s a great time to shake things up as the moon meets rebel Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected fun comes your way as the moon meets wildcard Uranus. Artistic inspiration flows and deep conversations take place as the moon connects with mystical Neptune.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, and finds you reconnecting with the past. The moon meets your ruling planet Uranus, finding you ready to make a big change at home. This is a great time to energetically cleanse your space!

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart and meets wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected news your way! The moon mingles with both your ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, creating a whimsical, anything-can-happen atmosphere.

