Daily Horoscope: September 7, 2022

The moon in Aquarius mingles with Jupiter in Aries at 9:45 AM, creating an atmosphere of generosity and free spiritedness! The mood is chatty as the moon connects with Mercury in Libra at 1:48 PM. The moon connects with Mars in Gemini at 4:13 PM, inspiring strength and courage.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Aquarius lights up the sector of yoru chart that rules your social life today, which can find you busily connecting with friends and with groups and communities that share your hobbies and interests. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini, speeding up communication.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on your career today, and the energy may be especially productive as the moon makes a helpful connection with Mercury in Libra. This could be a great time to get reorganized or rework your schedule.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, and you may be in an especially philosophical mood, having deep and inspiring discussions as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in intellectual Libra.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you focused on finances, especially regarding money you share with partners. People could be especially interested in investing in you as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries. This bodes well for your career or your life in the public eye!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and as the moon makes harmonious connections with lucky Jupiter in Aries, chatty Mercury in Libra, and courageous Mars in Gemini, you may be forming meaningful connections!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You might be busy getting your work space reorganized, or perhaps focusing on your personal wellness routine as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Libra, which can bode well for financial discussions!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring romance and celebration! Exciting discussions and meetings can take place as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries, chatty Mercury (currently in your sign), and passionate Mars in Gemini!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your focus may be on home and family today as the moon moves through Aquarius, and as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, you’re on a roll with getting rid of things you no longer need! You could be donating items, or perhaps letting go of the past in a more emotional, non-material way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart, and inspiring news or exciting invitations may come your way as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries. The moon also connects with Mercury in Libra and Mars in Gemini, inspiring a fun, passionate atmosphere!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your focus may be on finances today as the moon moves through Aquarius, and you could be especially interested in improving your home as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. You’re in the mood to redecorate or entertain at home and themes like comfort and security are on your mind.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, dear Aquarius! You may feel like people are on your emotional wavelength, and inspiring discussions can take place as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon also makes helpful connections with Mercury in Libra and Mars in Gemini, inspiring fun, creativity, and romance!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius calls you to slow down and rest! Brilliant ideas can come to mind while you’re in meditation as the moon mingles with expansive Jupiter (your ruling planet) in Aries. Emotional liberation flows as the moon connects with Mercury in Libra with Mars in Gemini.