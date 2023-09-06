Daily Horoscope: September 7, 2023

The moon in Gemini inspires communication, but we’re in a quiet mood as the moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 6:22 PM. People might feel lazy or sleepy at this time. Confusing feelings surface. Make time to enjoy art and connect with people with whom you share an emotional, intuitive connection.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini encourages communication and finds you busy in your neighborhood. But don’t overbook yourself! Prioritize rest as the moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on finances today, but the moon also squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which could make it a day that’s better for exploring options and sharing ideas, rather than making firm commitments.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, making it a great time to connect with yourself emotionally. Fears and fantasies about the future weigh heavily on your mind as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces—don’t jump to conclusions!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Gemini encourages you to slow down and rest today, dear Cancer. Your mind may be especially active as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces—this could be fantastic for making art, but don’t let your imagination run away from you!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus is on your social life today as the moon moves through Gemini. Boundaries might feel confused as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, so take time to think things through before jumping into commitments.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on your career and your life in the public eye today. You might feel confused about who you want to partner with in future projects as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces—take your time to decide!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini can find you inspired to plan your next trip! Or you might be focused on school work. Either way, watch out for scheduling snafus as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Gemini can find you focused on financial matters, and you might feel overwhelmed by all the fantastic things you want to finance as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Try to stay focused on the present; the anxieties on your mind may never come to pass.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and making it a powerful time for connection. You could feel especially sentimental as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Try not to over-romanticize the past.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Gemini can find you busy taking care of your chores and duties today, but watch out for miscommunications and scheduling issues as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Keep your plans flexible!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini lights up the romance and the creativity sector of your chart, inspiring a fun atmosphere! However, financial frustrations might steal some of your focus today as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, and you might feel especially nostalgic as the moon squares off with your ruling planet Neptune in Pisces. Be careful not to over-romanticize the past. Find ways to stay grounded in the present!