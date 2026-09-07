Daily Horoscope: September 7, 2026

You know the difference between a Monday that eases you in and one that meets you at the door. Today is the second — the Moon moves into Leo early this morning, and the emotional climate runs warmer and more present than usual, but by afternoon, Moon opposition Pluto brings something to the surface that’s been accumulating. Pluto has also moved into a fresh square with Venus, applying transformative pressure to what we want and how we relate. Stargazer, the intensity this afternoon is the information, not the emergency. Moon trine Neptune and Moon sextile Uranus give the evening an intuitive, open quality. The week earns its way in today. Show up for it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The week opens differently than last week did — Saturn square Mars is well past its peak, and Mars sextile Sun is building toward mid-month. The Leo Moon arrives this morning and gives the fire signs an extra charge of warmth and drive. Mars has cooperative energy right now, Aries. That’s not a given lately. Use the early window before the day gets complicated.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something changed over the weekend — Pluto moved into a square with Venus, and the easy, harmonious energy of last week has a different weight now. Moon square Venus runs through the afternoon, adding some resistance to whatever you’re chasing. This isn’t an alarm, Taurus. It’s Pluto asking whether what you want is actually what you want, or just what’s comfortable. There’s a difference.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The mind works best when nothing is pulling it in five directions — and that’s the condition today. Mercury in Virgo is operating freely, precise and unencumbered. For a sign whose thinking is always going, Gemini, this is actually the day to finish a thought you’ve started. Pick the problem you’ve been too scattered to solve properly. Today it goes somewhere.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something about today asks more emotionally — the Moon moves into Leo this morning, leaving the territory where Cancer runs most naturally. By afternoon, Moon opposition Pluto brings something to the surface that’s been accumulating. Moon trine Neptune runs alongside it, giving you the intuitive depth to handle what comes up. You have more going for you here than this looks like.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Not every Monday starts with this much natural fuel — the Moon moves into Leo before most people are awake, and the emotional climate runs in your favor from the jump. Mars sextile Sun keeps building toward mid-month. By afternoon, Moon opposition Pluto arrives with something demanding. Hold the morning’s energy against it, Leo. The presence is there. That’s what today actually needs from you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The analytical faculty runs best when it’s pointed at something that needs it — and today Mercury in Virgo has no major aspects pulling at it, which means the precision is available in its best form. There’s a difference between Virgo’s anxious over-analysis and clear-eyed assessment. Today you can tell them apart. Use that. Point the thinking at something that deserves it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The usual relational tools — careful compromise, diplomatic management, keeping things smooth — are working with noticeably less traction than usual this week. Pluto moved into a square with Venus over the weekend, and Moon square Venus through the afternoon compounds it. This isn’t a crisis, Libra. It’s an invitation to be honest rather than managed. There’s a meaningful difference between the two.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The dynamic is different this week — Pluto is actively squaring Venus, meaning the transformative pressure is going outward, not landing on Scorpio. Moon opposition to Pluto arrives this afternoon and confirms what you already know. You know this territory. The emotional confrontation isn’t a surprise — it’s the moment the other person has to reckon with what you’ve already processed. You’re ahead of this.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Last week confirmed something. This week builds it. Saturn trine Jupiter is still active and giving the vision structural support — but the peak of the confirmation moment is behind you now. Moon in Leo today gives Jupiter a warm Monday charge. The work is lower-key this week than last, Sagittarius, and that’s actually how you know it’s working. Build on what held.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You planned this Monday on Friday. Now it’s here — Saturn’s two main aspects are waning, and the week is going to run largely on Capricorn’s own authority rather than external pressure or support. That’s actually the better condition for getting things done. No wall to push against, no scaffolding to lean on. Just the plan and the discipline to execute it. You’ve got both.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The day feels ordinary until it doesn’t — Moon sextile Uranus fires this evening and gives Uranus a cooperative end-of-day charge. Gentler than last Thursday’s conjunction, but a direct line to the planet. Neptune sextile Uranus expired over the weekend, Aquarius — Uranus is running more on its own now. Trust the idea on its own merits. The evening will tell you if it holds.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The first few hours of the week ask things of Pisces that Neptune doesn’t naturally deliver — but the afternoon is where it changes. Moon trine Neptune fires after lunch, and the rest of the day runs on Neptune’s terms: intuitive, flowing, imaginatively open. Get through the morning, Pisces. Don’t judge the whole week by its opening hours. The channel opens when it opens.

Pisces monthly horoscope