Daily Horoscope: September 8, 2020

The moon in Taurus makes powerful connections with Pluto at 2:39 AM and Saturn at 8:46 AM, finding us making incredible transformations and tapping into a wealth of power, discipline, and confidence. The moon enters Gemini at 5:28 PM, creating a playful, inquisitive atmosphere: We’re flirting with our crushes and having fun as the moon connects with Venus at 11:41 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Powerful shifts take place in your career as the moon mingles with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, and taskmaster Saturn. You’re in a chatty mood and feeling flirtatious as the moon enters Gemini and connects with sweet Venus.

Taurus

Important, revealing conversations take place as the moon in your sign connects with two heavy planets, Pluto and Saturn. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Gemini. You’re beautifying your home as the moon connects with Venus.

Gemini

You’re in a private mood as the moon moves through Taurus, but your energy shifts as the moon enters your sign, Gemini, finding you in a flirtatious, playful mood as the moon connects with charming Venus.

Cancer

The moon in Taurus finds you in the mood to socialize, and you’re connecting with some very powerful people as the moon connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, and taskmaster Saturn. The moon enters Gemini, which puts you in a more private mood.

Leo

The moon in Taurus lights up the fame and fortune sector of your chart, and you’re making powerful moves as it connects with heavy planets, Pluto and Saturn. You’re networking and sharing ideas as the moon enters busy, social Gemini.

Virgo

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus helps you look at the big picture today, Virgo, and your focus shifts to your career as the moon enters Gemini. You’re reflecting on what you want your legacy to be: Where are you going in life, and why?

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you sitting with important questions today, and you’re releasing yourself from past baggage. You’re ready to start a new adventure as the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini. Easy energy flows in your social life as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus.

Scorpio

The moon in your opposite sign Taurus finds you focused on your relationships, and powerful conversations about commitments take place! The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to be totally honest about what you want.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus helps you get organized today, but you’re ready to socialize and connect with people as the moon enters chatty air sign Gemini, and makes a harmonious connection with flirtatious, creative Venus.

Capricorn

The moon in sensual Taurus encourages you to connect with everything, and everyone, you love today. However, there’s plenty of work to do today, too, and the moon enters Gemini, helping you get organized.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus finds you craving comfort food, looking at old photos albums and enjoying your home, but you’re in a more playful mood as the moon enters Gemini. The moon connects with Venus, bringing a harmonious, open-hearted energy to your partnerships.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus finds you having powerful conversations and connecting with VIPs, but your focus shifts to home and family as the moon enters Gemini. The moon also connects with Venus, encouraging you to beautify your space.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.