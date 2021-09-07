Daily Horoscope: September 8, 2021

The moon in air sign Libra makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn at 12:29 PM, creating a solid atmosphere for getting work done and making plans. The moon meets messenger Mercury at 9:01 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a supportive time to discuss plans as the moon mingles with Saturn. Your partners feel chatty as the moon meets Mercury.

Taurus

A productive energy flows as the moon makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn and messenger Mercury. It’s a fantastic time to get re-organized!

Gemini

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury, creating a chatty atmosphere.

Cancer

The moon in Libra makes a helpful connection with Saturn, encouraging you to set boundaries. The moon meets Mercury, helping you get organized at home.

Leo

Productive conversations take place today as the moon in harmony-loving Libra connects with the planet of commitment, Saturn, and communication planet Mercury.

Virgo

The moon in Libra finds you focused on finances today, and you’re especially productive as the moon connects with hardworking Saturn and your ruling planet Mercury.

Libra

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! The moon connects with Saturn, encouraging you to set boundaries, and it meets Mercury, helping you discuss your feelings.

Scorpio

The moon in Libra encourages you to slow down and rest today, Scorpio. The moon connects with messenger planet Mercury, creating a wonderful atmosphere for you to connect with your inner voice.

Sagittarius

You’re in the mood to connect with friends as the moon moves through Libra. Solid conversations and agreements could take place as the moon connects with Saturn and Mercury.

Capricorn

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition today, and makes a strong connection with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a supportive energy for achieving your goals.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in an adventurous mood! You’re considering long-term goals as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn.

Pisces

The moon is in Libra today, finding you focused on complicated financial matters like debts and taxes, or money you share with your partners. The moon meets communication planet Mercury, helping you get organized.

