Daily Horoscope: September 8, 2022

Surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 6:26 AM! This is an exciting time to create change, and as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius at 8:34 AM, boundaries and expectations can be explored. Uranus is all about progress while Saturn focuses on tradition, so we may be focused on balancing the old with the new.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Aquarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, and you may be making some surprising decisions about which groups and communities deserve your time!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. While astrologers like to describe your sign as cautious or even predictable, when it comes to your career, you’re not afraid to take risks and you love surprising people—perhaps especially today!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which can bring exciting new opportunities your way! You may be planning your next trip or zeroed in on your school work at this time. The mood is focused yet experimental.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Aquarius can find you inspired to take care of your bills, settle debts, or resolve lingering issues. Unexpected shifts in your social life may take place as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. You usually take a warm, lighthearted approach to connection, but you might be focused on serious discussions about expectations and future plans as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon is in Aquarius today, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list. You could be implementing some exciting upgrades in your everyday life. The moon meets Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries around your time and energy.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Unexpected emotions can be explored as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Expectations may be discussed as the moon meets Saturn in Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in Aquarius today, activating the home and family sector of your chart. Chance meetings and surprising conversations may take place as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart today and unexpected news or plans may arrive as the moon squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You may be setting up a new budget or approach to managing and building your wealth as the moon in Aquarius meets your ruling planet Saturn, also currently in Aquarius. Future planning could be occupying your mind.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, encouraging you to focus on caring for yourself emotionally and physically. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, perhaps finding you making important yet unexpected changes at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to slow down and rest! As the moon meets Saturn, the planet of limitations, in Aquarius, create time to reflect on your boundaries around your time and energy. Take a break from your everyday routine, if you can.