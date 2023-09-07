Daily Horoscope: September 8, 2023

The moon enters water sign Cancer at 1:00 AM, which could find us feeling protective over what we love, especially as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 6:43 AM. Exciting opportunities may arise as the sun in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 7:13 AM. A feeling of luck and expansion is in the air! The moon squares off with Mars in Libra at 4:34 PM, perhaps finding people impatient—but communication gets a boost as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Virgo at 10:57 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for September!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for financial matters! Gifts may be exchanged. The moon in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Libra, and you’re addressing a situation in your personal life head-on.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a solid atmosphere for communication. The sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, which could spell plenty of fun and romance!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus! The moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Mercury, retrograde in Virgo, which could find you having an intriguing discussion about money, security, or values.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You could be firming up travel plans as the moon in your sign, Cancer, connects with Saturn in Pisces. The sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an especially fun atmosphere in your social life!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Important discussions about emotions and boundaries take place as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. The sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for conversations about your career or finances!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in your sign, Virgo, aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which could bring a marvelous opportunity your way! You might run into old friends as the moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Mercury, which is retrograde in your sign.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You can feel free from the past as the sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You might be especially decisive and feel ready to take action as the moon in Cancer squares off with fiery Mars in your sign, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode very well for communication and connecting with partners. The moon in Cancer squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Libra, energizing you to tie up loose ends.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may set boundaries around your money or personal life today as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces. The sun in Virgo aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for your career and reputation.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which can bode extremely well for communication with partners. The sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring fun, romance, and creativity!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, inspiring productive discussions about money. The sun in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you tapping into an exciting resource!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which can find you and your romantic partners or creative collaborators having productive discussions about future plans. People are in an especially open-minded and optimistic mood as the sun in Virgo aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus.