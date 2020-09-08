Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2020

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury at 4:38 AM, creating an easy energy for communication. The sun makes a harmonious connection with lucky Jupiter at 12:04 PM, bringing an atmosphere of growth and generosity: We’re feeling confident and expansive, connected with our inner voice and the big picture. Mars begins its retrograde at 6:23 PM, inspiring us to examine our relationships to anger and patience, and asking us to reconsider our goals.

Aries

Communication is easy as the moon in Gemini connects with logical Mercury. Good luck flows in your career as the sun connects with Jupiter. Your ruling planet Mars begins its retrograde: It’s time to stop dreaming up new projects and work on the ones you’ve already begun, and to examine your relationships to anger and patience.

Taurus

Easy communication flows at home and in your finances as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury. The sun makes a helpful connection with Jupiter, bringing you luck, romance, and artistic growth. Mars retrograde begins, asking you to catch up on rest.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, and it connects with your ruling planet Mercury, creating a fun, creative, and flirtatious energy. The sun and Jupiter make a harmonious connection, bringing growth at home. Mars retrograde begins, finding you reconsidering who you want to associate yourself with.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini connects with Mercury, helping you discuss your feelings. The sun connects with Jupiter, creating a generous and open-minded atmosphere and bringing luck in your relationships. Mars retrograde begins, finding you rethinking your career goals.

Leo

You’re in an outgoing, chatty mood as the moon in Gemini finds you connecting with your friends and community. The moon harmonizes with communication planet Mercury, making it easy to understand and write down what you want. Your planetary ruler, the Sun, harmonizes with generous Jupiter, giving you a boost in work ethic as you power through secret projects. As Mars retrograde begins, you’re reconsidering how to accomplish your work’s mission statement.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Mercury, which bodes well for your career and finances. Good luck in love and creative inspiration flow as the sun connects with Jupiter. Mars retrograde begins, asking you to slow down over the next few weeks and reconsider what closure means to you. Managing debts and shared resources (like money) will also be a theme in the coming weeks.

Libra

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini connects with chatty Mercury, finding you networking and connecting with friends. Emotional growth takes place as the sun connects with Jupiter. Mars retrograde begins, finding your partners in an impatient mood, and reconnecting you with people from your past.

Scorpio

Emotional understanding flows as the moon in Gemini connects with logical Mercury. Big news comes as the sun connects with Jupiter. Your ruling planet Mars begins its retrograde today, finding you reworking your daily schedule and routines.

Sagittarius

Easy communication flows in your partnerships as the moon in Gemini connects with chatty Mercury. Luck flows in your career and your finances as the sun connects with Jupiter. You’re reconsidering how you approach your crush, and rethinking your artistic goals as Mars begins its retrograde.

Capricorn

You’re pushing forward in some ways, and pulling back in others, today, Capricorn. Easy energy flows around discussing business as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury. Great strides are taken toward travel plans and schooling, but you’re reconsidering decisions concerning your living situation.

Aquarius

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini connects with chatty Mercury, creating a social atmosphere. Emotional breakthroughs take place as the sun connects with Jupiter. Mars retrograde begins, asking you to slow your busy mind down. Step away from screens, and try to be more patient with communication.

Pisces

You’re discussing your feelings as the moon in Gemini connects with Mercury. It’s a fantastic day to meet new people and connect with your partners as the sun connects with lucky Jupiter. Mars retrograde begins, finding you rethinking how you approach your finances.

