Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2022

The moon enters dreamy water sign Pisces at 12:42 AM, inspiring us to express ourselves creatively and indulge in our fantasies. The moon opposes Venus in earth sign Virgo at 9:39 AM, encouraging us to find common ground: It’s a lovely time to create compromise!

The moon squares off with Mars in Gemini at 7:08 PM, which could find some people feeling short-tempered or impulsive. Mercury retrograde begins in Libra at 11:38 PM: Double check your work before handing it in and keep your plans flexible! This can be a period of rescheduling and renegotiation, and we might be revisiting the past in some significant way.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Between the moon entering Pisces, encouraging you to catch up on rest, and Mercury beginning its retrograde in Libra, finding you revisiting the past, the astrological energy right now is all about moving at a slower pace. You could be reconnecting with past partners or revisiting discussions with your current partners at this time.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus can turn to your social life today as the moon enters Pisces, but you may be rearranging plans as Mercury retrograde begins in Libra. Old projects could be revisited. You might be doing some reediting and renegotiating at this time.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, which could bring rewards or recognition, and you’re focused on themes like fortune and fame! Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Libra, which could mean reconnecting with old friends, past loves, or visiting an old creative project.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, which can find you inspired to break out of your usual routine. Mercury retrograde begins in Libra, and you may be receiving overdue recognition or renegotiating your career plans.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Pisces today, which can find you and your partners discussing issues like money or shared resources. Mercury retrograde begins in Libra, and you could be revisiting past discussions or receiving a previously delayed message. Slow down since miscommunications could take place at this time.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Pisces today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection and conversation. Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Libra, perhaps finding you reworking your approach to finances. You could be revisiting a conversation or renegotiating a deal.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters Pisces today, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list—but Mercury retrograde also begins in your sign, Libra, perhaps finding you rescheduling plans, revisiting old conversations, and focusing on resolving past issues rather than pushing forward with new projects.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring romance, creativity, and fun! Mercury retrograde begins in Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest your busy mind: Step away from screens, create time for meditation, and connect with your inner voice.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Pisces today, which can find you in a sentimental mood, and you may be running into old friends as Mercury retrograde begins in Libra. A bright idea could be reworked and revised at this time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters Pisces, activating the communication sector of your chart, and with Mercury retrograde beginning in Libra, you might be revisiting the past, reorganizing paperwork regarding your living situation, or generally rethinking how you organize your home and family life.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Pisces today, which can find you focused on themes like wealth and security. Mercury retrograde begins in fellow air sign Libra, and you may be reconnecting with friends abroad. Keep you plans flexible and double check who you’re texting before you hit “send,” as mix-ups might take place at this time!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and make sure that your needs are being met. Mercury retrograde begins in Libra, finding you and your partners revisiting conversations about money, or rethinking your approach to issues like debts, taxes, inheritances, or other complex financial matters.