Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2023

The moon in Cancer connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 7:38 AM and the sun in Virgo at 9:49 AM, inspiring an atmosphere of optimism and confidence! The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus at 10:34 PM, encouraging us to try something new. Even the most unexpected situations might go smoothly at this time!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Surprising, and perhaps much needed, changes could take place in your personal life as the moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus and the sun in Virgo. A delightful upgrade might take place!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus and the sun in Virgo, which can bode very well for communication. A surprising discussion might take place. A fun, flirtatious energy flows!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Big emotional breakthroughs can take place, and developments can unfold in financial matters as the moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, and the sun in Virgo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in your sign, Cancer, connects with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, which can bode very well for your social life. The moon also connects with the sun in Virgo, creating ease around communication.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might be connecting with your fans in some significant and special way as the moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. The moon aligns with the sun in Virgo, inspiring creativity. A plan you dream up may quickly become a reality.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You can connect with a very exciting group of people today as the moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus and with the sun in Virgo. You might feel especially popular, too!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Productive discussions about money or your career take place as the moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. The moon also aligns with the sun in Virgo, which can find you connecting with your inner voice in a deep way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, inspiring an exciting atmosphere for meeting new people and connecting with partners. Friendships blossom as the moon aligns with the sun in Virgo.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter and with Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you receiving some unexpected help! The moon connects with the sun in Virgo, which bodes well for your career.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a fun and romantic atmosphere! Deep, meaningful discussions take place as the moon connects with the sun in Virgo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with Jupiter and your ruling planet Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you making big improvements at home. Productive financial discussions take place as the moon aligns with the sun in Virgo.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter and with Uranus, both in Taurus, perhaps bringing big and surprising news your way! The moon also connects with the sun in Virgo, which bodes well for connecting with partners or meeting new people.