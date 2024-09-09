Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2024

Change is coming, and it’s being catalyzed by a tense opposition between a waxing crescent Moon and Uranus, whose retrograde motion has been getting progressively stronger for the last week. Uranus retrograde calls us to look within and bring shadowy parts of ourselves to light—the facets of our being we’ve been afraid to show for whatever reason, be it social norms, personal insecurities, or otherwise. With the Moon calling us to gather our courage and take action, tremendous transformation awaits.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and Haumea wanes over the weekend, doubts might begin to creep in about certain situations and relationships. Just because you don’t have a strong gut feeling about any one thing doesn’t mean you’re doomed to stagnancy. Rely on trusted friends—or a colleague willing to take the lead—while you gather your thoughts.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The challenges presented by Venus and Ceres are starting to soften, but they aren’t gone forever. Learning to prioritize yourself in a way that doesn’t put others out but also respects your boundaries is an ongoing, fluid process. What works today for one person might not work tomorrow for another. This isn’t a punishment; it’s a fact of life.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Confidence abounds for you today as your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a favorable sextile with Haumea. Allow your inner voice to guide you as you navigate professional and personal endeavors. Indeed, you’ve seen obstacles like this in the past. The stars indicate you’ll have no trouble tackling them again now. You’ve got this, Gemini. Keep pushing forward.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’ve long prided yourself on being sentimental, gentle, and discreet. But as the waxing crescent Moon directly opposes Uranus retrograde under grounded Taurus, the stars suggest a different approach might be best. You won’t lose the softer parts of yourself just because you decide to stand your ground. But the inverse might not be true. Use your voice or lose it, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Pragmatism has never been your strong suit, but today, the stars lend a much-needed helping hand. As Mercury flies between your sign and Virgo, it forms a positive sextile with Haumea between Libra and Scorpio. As the Sun and Saturn retrograde’s opposition continues, allow your mind to be open to all possibilities, reasonings, and ways out of this conflict.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

We often consider our inner voices to be the ones speaking to us, but our conscious minds have just as much power to talk back. As the Sun and Saturn retrograde’s opposition continues, Mercury and Haumea form a favorable sextile nearby. This alignment indicates a need to recalibrate with your inner self. Journaling, art, or meditation are great places to start.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus and Makemake’s conjunction has split over the weekend, but don’t forget the lessons this alignment has taught you. The quickest path to burnout is to convince yourself that self-care is a one-and-done process. A plant requires more than one watering to survive. Similarly, nurturing your body, mind, and spirit is an ongoing, lifelong process. Keep at it, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The irony of following your dreams is that the immense desire you feel toward them can make it even scarier to pursue. The potential for pain is too high. Thus, it’s safer not to try. As Pluto and Uranus retrograde form a harmonious trine, the stars ask if the fear of failure is worth missing out on the joy of success.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Don’t be so quick to write off potential growth just because it’s not the type of progress you expected. Jupiter flies under airy Gemini, suggesting a loftiness to your goals and a dream-like approach to meeting them. As the Sun flies under grounded Virgo, you might feel pulled in a different, more stable direction. This isn’t the punishment you think it is, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can become all too easy to lose touch with your internal and external worlds. Stress can make us feel present when we’re really not. As Ceres and Makemake form a tense square while the Sun and Saturn retrograde oppose one another, the need to ground yourself becomes more critical than ever.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The insights Uranus retrograde is calling you to observe are further bolstered by a waxing crescent Moon flying in opposition to your ruling planet. Thanks to Uranus’ chaotic nature, these revelations might not be things you’re ready or comfortable to hear. But rest assured, Aquarius: it’s what you need to hear, and in this instance, your needs are more important.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

After weeks of Neptune retrograde encouraging you to dig deep into your imagination and dreams to create a more fulfilling life or sense of self, Uranus retrograde is turning up the heat even more. It’s time to turn fantasy into reality. This doesn’t have to be overnight, Pisces. Even small steps will get you where you want to go eventually.