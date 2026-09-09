Daily Horoscope: September 9, 2026

The week has been dense. Today the density eases somewhat — not because the aspects went away, but because Moon sextile Venus is running underneath the whole day and the emotional temperature is measurably warmer than it’s been since Monday. Stargazer, something tender is also active: Venus opposition Chiron is touching the part of you that wonders if you’re enough in the relationships and work that actually count. The answer the sky offers today is yes. The thinking is still complex — three things happening to Mercury simultaneously — but Uranus joining the mix today adds a breakthrough to the available options. Let today be a little easier than you expected it to be.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Close enough to feel the other side — Saturn square Mars has two days left, and Mars sextile Sun is building toward mid-month, meaning the energy of what comes next is already arriving. Don’t coast into Thursday, Aries. These last two days still have Mars’s full attention and something left in them. Finish the chapter before the constraint does it for you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Today has a warmth to it — Moon sextile Venus runs through the afternoon, and Venus is spending its last day in Libra before moving into more intense territory tomorrow. Venus opposition Chiron is active, touching something tender around what Taurus values and whether you feel you deserve it. Let that be information, not a wound. Today’s warmth is available. Take it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Some days the thinking surprises you — not just confuses you, but lands with something unexpected and complete. That’s the Uranus trine Mercury addition today: breakthrough potential joining the Neptune confusion and Pluto depth already active. An idea can cut through the surface complexity and come in fully formed. It’s also Mercury’s last day in Virgo, Gemini. Use that analytical edge before it moves on.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There’s a midmorning pivot — the Moon moves into Virgo, and the emotional climate gets more practical, calling Cancer toward doing something with what you feel rather than just holding it. Moon sextile Venus keeps the warmth running underneath. Uranus builds toward a square with the Moon tomorrow, so today’s cooperative energy is the better bet. Channel the care into something concrete.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The warmth of the last two days has a natural endpoint — the Moon exits Leo midmorning, and what remains is Mars sextile Sun building toward mid-month, the drive behind Leo’s identity getting stronger each day. That’s the nature of a Moon visit: it passes. The Moon was a gift, Leo. What’s underneath it holds up on its own. That’s the more interesting finding.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You know that feeling when your most reliable tool starts doing something unexpected — and instead of breaking, it just works differently? Mercury is in your sign on its final day here, with three simultaneous aspects pulling at it, and the Moon joins it in Virgo midmorning. The analytical mind might actually surprise you today. Let it. That’s not a malfunction, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Before Venus moves into harder territory tomorrow, today is its last day in Libra — home, the placement where it operates most naturally. Moon sextile Venus keeps the day warm. Venus opposition Chiron is active, touching the part of Libra that wonders if they’re enough in the relationships they care about. Today’s answer is yes. Receive that, Libra, before the sign changes.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The day after you say something true is the day you watch what it moves. Pluto trine Mercury is still active, Scorpio’s observation function running at full depth — the penetrating read, the detail others skip over. Pluto square Venus keeps pressing the relational landscape. Watch what the pressure produces, Scorpio. You don’t need to intervene again yet. The information is still coming in.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A realization that good doesn’t come around often — and Tuesday delivered one. You actually want what you’re building, not just that it’s the right move. Don’t let Wednesday morning talk you out of it. Saturn trine Jupiter is still providing structural backing. The Moon has moved on from Leo, but the conviction doesn’t have to go with it. Act from it, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

After two days of working from your own authority and finding it emotionally aligned, Wednesday introduces a different question — Saturn is in opposition to Makemake, pressing on who else the structure you’re building actually serves. Capricorn’s discipline is rarely in question. This is the harder consideration: not whether the work is good, but whether it extends beyond just you. Take a moment with that.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The idea that held up on its own yesterday now has somewhere to go — Uranus moves into a trine with Mercury today, giving Aquarius a direct cooperative link between the innovative and the analytical. The insight wants to be worked through. Uranus square Moon is building toward exact tomorrow, adding productive restlessness underneath. Pick the thread that moves the idea forward and pull it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The home field advantage doesn’t expire overnight — Neptune opposition Mercury continues into day two, and the non-linear, intuitive mode that comes naturally to Pisces is still running the show. Moon sextile Venus adds warmth and connection underneath. Yesterday was the recognition; today is the work. You don’t have to justify how you’re processing things, Pisces. It’s just working. Let it.

Pisces monthly horoscope