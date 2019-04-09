Daily Horoscopes: April 10, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon in Gemini clashes with Venus at 12:51 AM and then with Neptune at 12:59 AM, stirring up plenty of romantic longing. Venus meets Neptune at 2:14 AM, creating a whimsical vibe—however, the sun squares off with Saturn at 4:47 AM, reminding us of our limits. The moon connects with the sun at 6:06 AM and then clashes with Mercury at 10:43 AM—we’re feeling sure of what we want and are eager to discuss things. Jupiter begins its retrograde at 1:00 PM, asking us to reflect on all the growth we’ve done. The moon opposes Jupiter at 1:27 PM, bringing big emotions. Mercury connects with Pluto at 5:40 PM, and we’re sharing secrets. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 11:31 PM.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re taking stock of all the knowledge you’ve gained this year, and your intuition gets a big boost today. You’re in a dreamy mood, Aries, but it’s a bad time to forget your responsibilities. A juicy conversation concerning your career takes place.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s a lovely time to network and there’s a romantic energy in the air! Just don’t forget your responsibilities, Taurus. A juicy conversation that challenges the way you see the world takes place today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a wonderfully creative day in your career, Gemini! You’re figuring out what’s truly important to you and taking a stand. You’re also reflecting on your relationships and how they’ve grown. It’s a powerful day for deep, intimate conversations.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s adventurous energy fills you with inspiration, Cancer—however, this is a bad time to flake on responsibilities. It’s time to stop agreeing to every gig that comes your way. A revealing conversation in your relationships takes place.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Deep emotions come up for you to sit with today, Leo, but it’s important that you stay on top of your responsibilities, too. You’re reflecting on all the growth that’s taken place in your love life and in your creative endeavors. An important conversation arrives today, and you’re seeing beneath the surface of some of the trickier issues in your life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a magical day in your relationships, Virgo—just don’t forget about your responsibilities! Powerful shifts at home are also taking place. An intriguing bit of information comes your way—it’s an especially potent time to share secrets with partners.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a wonderfully magical day, Libra, and even your most mundane tasks are infused with glamour! Important conversations take place, too, especially concerning boundaries. Sorting out responsibilities with your partner is also a key aspect of the day.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a wonderfully romantic day, Scorpio! Just don’t put off important conversations—it’s a crucial time to stay on top of your communications. Take stock of your budget, too—a whimsical mood is in the air, but don’t lose your wallet while you’re out having fun!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’ve come so far this year, Sagittarius! Now, it’s time to take stock of all you’ve done. Crucial conversations concerning cash and responsibility come up today. A dreamy vibe flows at home, and it’s a powerful day for healing.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in a sleepy mood today, but so much is happening! Keep your plans flexible and focus on your most important tasks. Inspiring conversations flow, and a love note may even come your way, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a brilliant day for manifestation—an abundant energy is flowing! A shift arrives in your social life. It’s a busy day, so don’t get so distracted that you forget about your responsibilities, Aquarius. Make time for meditation, too—your inner voice has important messages to share.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

What a wonderfully romantic day! Just don’t forget about your responsibilities, dear Pisces. A shift arrives in your career and powerful communication takes place today—important information comes your way.

