Daily Horoscopes: April 11, 2019

The moon is in nurturing water sign Cancer today, and makes a harmonious connection with Uranus at 2:49 AM, creating an exciting energy for change. Big conversations take place tonight—many of these ideas are ones you’ve heard before, but you’re better equipped to consider them now.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus is on your home and family today, thanks to the moon in Cancer. You’re in a nostalgic mood, Aries. Pay close attention to your budget—a surprise concerning finances may pop up!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Cancer today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, Taurus. Surprising news arrives as the moon connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Cancer today, finding you focused on your finances, Gemini. Your intuition also delivers a eureka moment. Keep your plans flexible today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! Make time for self care: treat yourself to a delicious meal, snuggle with someone you love. Surprises pop up in your social life today—an unexpected meeting may take place!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in psychic water sign Cancer today, lighting up a very sensitive sector of your chart, Leo. Make time for rest and meditation. A brilliant eureka moment is sure to arrive.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Cancer today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, Virgo, and some unexpected meetings and opportunities come your way!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Cancer today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, Libra. An exciting twist arrives today, finding you moving in a new direction.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, encouraging you to step out of your usual routine, Scorpio. Your partners will certainly help you do that today, as surprises pop up in your relationships and you might meet some very unusual people.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in deep, emotional water sign Cancer finds you in a sensitive mood today, Sagittarius. However, it’s a powerful time to break through any blocks in productivity. Unexpected solutions are discovered today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart—and some unexpected fun comes your way. Romance is in the air and you’re creatively inspired, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and some unexpected surprises pop up at home today, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! Exciting and unexpected news comes your way, Pisces.

