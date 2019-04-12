Daily Horoscopes: April 13, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon enters proud fire sign Leo at 3:50 AM, so watch out for massive egos as the sun squares off with Pluto at 4:04 AM. The moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, at 7:13 AM, bringing surprises. The moon connects with Mars at 7:13 PM, boosting our energy.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in a flirty and playful mood, Aries! It’s a fun time to party—that is, if issues at work aren’t stressing you out too much. Changes at work are taking place; be sure you don’t succumb to any power struggles or shady behavior.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters luxurious Leo today, and you’re eager to enjoy your home and spend time with family. Some paranoid thoughts and intense conversations may bubble up, so be sure you don’t get sucked into power struggles. If you’re not ready to make a decision yet, don’t let anyone pressure you, Taurus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Leo, finding you in a chatty mood—and some unexpected news comes your way! Drama flares up in your social life, and things are getting intense, Gemini. Watch out for manipulation and bring in a third party to help mediate if need be.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Leo, the sign of royalty, today—wear some gold, or maybe even don a tiara or scepter. You’re in the mood to show off, Cancer! It might be a good idea to note which of your friends and lovers react with excitement or jealousy.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Leo—make time to do something special for yourself! Scheduling plans and sharing ideas will be tense today, since everyone thinks their way is best. Stay flexible and don’t get dragged into any ego wars. You’re in the mood for adventure, so break out of your usual routine!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Leo, bringing a big boost to your intuitive abilities, Virgo. Hugely passionate energy flows today, but it might be a bit overwhelming—it’s okay to take things slow!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Leo, a sign that’s all about celebration, today, finding you eager to spend time with you friends and meet new people. Exciting networking opportunities arrive—just watch out for power struggles!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters bold fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to step into the spotlight, Scorpio! Intense communications take place. You want to do one thing, but someone may try to push you into doing something else. Stay flexible, but not at the cost of your wellbeing.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, bringing fresh opportunities your way, Sagittarius. You’re in the mood to travel and experience something new, but financial stress pops up today—be smart about your budget, but don’t let fear of the unknown ruin your day.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fire sign Leo and illuminates a very intimate sector of your chart, Capricorn. You’re feeling sensitive today, so be gentle with yourself. Issues are coming up at home—be clear about your boundaries and your need for space and privacy.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Leo and lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Aquarius! Just watch out for communication issues, and don’t feel pressured to make decisions when you don’t have all the facts yet. You’re allowed to take your time!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

What’s important to you might not be important to everyone else—will you try to convince them of your point of view? Watch out for power struggles and be wise about how you spend your energy. The moon enters Leo today, asking you to get organized.

What’s in the stars for you in April? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.