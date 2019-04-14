Daily Horoscopes: April 15, 2019

The moon enters practical earth sign Virgo at 6:14 AM. The moon connects with Uranus at 9:42 AM, inspiring us to consider things from a new angle. Sexy Venus clashes with lucky Jupiter at 7:15 PM—huge fun is on the horizon, but try not to spend too much money or get an awful hangover! The moon clashes with Mars at 11:28 PM—try to be patient.



All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters dutiful Virgo, inspiring you to get organized and handle your to-do list, Aries. Of course, you have plenty of partying to do today, too, thanks to Venus’s clash with Jupiter. Get your work done, and then relax! Lots of fun is on the way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing creative inspiration and romance your way! Your ruling planet Venus squares off with Jupiter, making this a very exciting time in your social life. Enjoy, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Virgo and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your home and family, finding you in a cozy mood, Gemini. The atmosphere is full of fun and excitement thanks to Venus’s clash with Jupiter. It’s a wonderful time to grow closer to someone!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Virgo and lights up the communication sector of your chart, Cancer, and today is indeed a busy day with plenty of exciting turns as Venus clashes with Jupiter and brings you new opportunities (and fun!).

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Virgo and lights up the financial sector of your chart today, Leo—will you be smart with your cash, even with all the fun promised by Venus’s clash with Jupiter? It’s an especially thrilling day in your love life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! Make time to pamper yourself: Connect with your element, earth, by standing barefoot on the grass, visualizing energetic roots extending into the ground. Venus and Jupiter clash today, stirring up thrills in your love live—enjoy!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to catch up on some much-needed rest and time alone; however, today won’t be totally quiet, thanks to your ruling planet Venus clashing with Jupiter— sensational news is coming your way!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to connect with friends and share your ideas, Scorpio. Venus clashes with Jupiter, creating an abundant and generous energy—just try not to spend too much money!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters hardworking Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—but plenty of fun will be had today, too, thanks to lovely Venus clashing with your ruling planet Jupiter! Big emotions are in the air, it’s a powerful time for a heart-to-heart with a best friend.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo this morning, inspiring you to try something new, Capricorn. It’s an especially exciting day in your social life, as Venus and Jupiter’s clash brings you thrilling news! You’re feeling a little lazy today, which is unusual for you—relax!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Virgo and lights up a very sensitive sector of your chart, finding you deep in thought, Aquarius. But there’s plenty to distract you in your social life today, too, thanks to Venus’s clash with Jupiter—it’s a fantastic time to network.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Virgo and lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Pisces. Sweet, lovely Venus clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing plenty of fun your way. You’re standing in the spotlight, and exciting opportunities arrive!

