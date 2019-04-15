Daily Horoscopes: April 16, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A lush Taurus event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune at 11:10 AM and we’re confronting confusing emotions. Boundaries are explored as the moon connects with Saturn at 3:40 PM. The moon connects with Pluto at 8:10 PM, asking us to go deep when it comes to figuring out what’s right for us—don’t agree to something just to be “chill,” say yes because it makes you truly happy to do it! The moon clashes with Jupiter at 10:03 PM, stirring up deep emotions.

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Virgo asks you to pause and reflect on your daily routines and rituals. Encourage one of your better habits to flourish, Aries. Productive energy flows in your career, and exciting plans are discussed tonight.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a playful mood, Taurus—however, a little drama in your social life is in the mists this morning. A powerful heart-to-heart may take place, and plenty of passion flows this evening.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo finds you in a busy mood at home, Gemini, although you are feeling frustrated about where you want to head next in your career. It’s a powerful day to work through complicated emotions, and indeed, big feelings will come up in your relationships tonight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in thoughtful earth sign Virgo today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and powerful conversation takes place in your relationships. Transformation is in the air, Cancer!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in dutiful Virgo today, and while you have a reputation for being flashy, the moon in this chill earth sign often finds you thoughtfully managing your budget. A productive energy flows at work today.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! This is a powerful time to connect with your emotions. Sometimes, we tell ourselves things like if only I knew how they really felt about me, I could make a decision. Does this sound like you? If so, take today to push yourself to decide how you feel without depending on someone else’s position.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Take it easy today, Libra—the moon in Virgo asks you to focus on self care, specifically getting rest! Your to-do list is a mess. Ask for help from someone who can help you sort it out! You want to be alone today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ask for assistance.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and the groups and associations your run with—however, you’re feeling uncertain about who you want to spend your time with. Follow your intuition, Scorpio, and be smart about your spending.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Virgo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and your reputation—however, you’re also feeling like staying under the covers. Is there a way to have the best of both worlds? Reflect on privacy and comfort in the public eye, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to think about the big picture, Capricorn. However, some confusion concerning communication is leaving you a little flustered. Today isn’t about finding answers, but about listening—listening to others, and listening to your intuition.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You love a life hack, Aquarius—shortcuts and genius innovations spark your spirit! But not every shortcut is wise to take. Be smart about how you organize your to-do list today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s question is whether your fantasies will live up to reality. There’s no need to be pessimistic, Pisces, but make sure your needs are being met and that you’re not being strung along by too-big promises or people who can’t live up to your—or their—ideals.

